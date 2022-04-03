ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls for fresh elections after no-confidence vote against him shot down

By Anuj Pant
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B6mom_0exxyCVL00

Imran Khan has called for fresh elections in Pakistan moments after a no-confidence vote against him was shot down by the deputy speaker of the country’s National Assembly in a shocking twist.

In a reprieve for Mr Khan, the vote against him by the opposition was rejected by deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Sunday, just moments before it was expected to be tabled.

Mr Suri said the vote was against the country’s constitution. An outraged opposition looked on as the assembly session that would have decided Mr Khan’s fate was quickly wrapped up within minutes.

Mr Suri, in his dramatic message to the assembly, could be heard saying he was ruling to “disallow” the vote, as lawmakers shouted slogans.

“This is what is acceptable to God!!!” wrote the speaker in a tweet in Urdu with a clip of himself.

Mr Khan, right after the shooting down of the vote, addressed the nation and recommended Pakistan president Arif Alvi dissolve the country’s assemblies and called for fresh elections to be held in the country.

“I have right now sent advice to president sahib [sir] to dissolve the assemblies,” said Mr Khan in his address.

The former international cricketer , who vowed to “play till the last ball”, is now expected to retain power for the time being after the shocking developments.

In his address, Mr Khan reiterated his claims that a “foreign agenda” was behind the vote and offered his congratulations to the country for using its “constitutional powers” to arrive at the rejection.

“Like in a democratic society, we democrats should go to the common people so that there are elections and the people will decide who they want,” Mr Khan said.

“Thank God, a conspiracy to topple the government has failed.”

It was widely expected that he would be ousted from power after it became clear the opposition had the numbers to successfully move the no-confidence vote against him, in the biggest challenge to his political career .

Pakistan’s information minister Fawad Chaudhry said Mr Khan will continue with his responsibilities.

Dr Alvi, the country’s president, has dissolved the National Assembly, with an official notification for the order being sent, reported Geo TV.

The news channel, citing sources, said elections would be held within a period of 90 days.

A key ally of Mr Khan as well as several members of him Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had deserted him and aligned themselves with the opposition days earlier and would have turned the tide against him if the vote had gone through.

Mr Khan had earlier suggested he might not have accepted the results of the vote if it had gone through.

“How can I accept the result when the entire process is discredited?” Mr Khan had told a select group of foreign journalists at his office on Saturday.

“Democracy functions on moral authority – what moral authority is left after this connivance?”

Pakistan’s joint opposition will take its petition against the move to the Supreme Court, said opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The opposition has declared the rejection of the vote illegal and said it would stage a sit-in in front of the parliament in protest.

Comments / 0

The Independent
The Independent

583K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Related
The Independent

Pakistan PM Imran Khan refuses to resign as US says no truth in ‘foreign interference’ claim

Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday said he won’t resign from his position despite losing the majority in the national assembly, and insisted that he was ready to face the no-confidence motion scheduled for Sunday.In an address to the nation, Mr Khan, 69, said he “will play till the last ball” — a reference to his former cricketing career — and added that the no-confidence vote will decide the country’s future. “When I played cricket for 20 years, the world and those who played cricket with me saw that I played till the last ball. I’ve never accepted defeat...
WORLD
Reuters

Pakistan seeks lifetime disqualification for defectors from PM Khan's party

ISLAMABAD, March 21 (Reuters) - Pakistan's government asked the Supreme Court on Monday to advise if it could seek lifelong disqualification of dissidents from Prime Minister Imran Khan's ruling party ahead of a no-confidence vote that weakens his prospects of retaining power. With parliament set on Friday to take up...
WORLD
The Independent

Who is Shehbaz Sharif, the man vying to replace Pakistan PM Imran Khan?

Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan is facing the biggest political crisis of his term and could be replaced by leader of the opposition Shahbaz Sharif in the country’s top job.The Pakistan National Assembly has begun deliberating over a no-confidence motion against Mr Khan, with a vote due by Monday in a crisis feared to bring Pakistan into political uncertainty once again.Mr Khan, 69, has been facing mounting criticism over his performance, especially his handling of the country’s economy amid concerns of a record increase in inflation and rising deficits.The former cricket star, who was voted into power with a promise...
WORLD
International Business Times

Pakistan Army Chief Says His Country Seeks To Expand Relations With United States

Pakistan's army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Saturday his country sought to expand its relationship with Washington, a day after Islamabad protested to the U.S. embassy over alleged interference in its internal affairs. Prime Minister Imran Khan had said on Friday that Islamabad had given a protest note...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arif Alvi
Person
Imran Khan
Vice

North Korea Is Pissed After Pakistani Police Raided Its Embassy Over Bootlegging Suspicions

Pakistan has apologized to North Korea for raiding the North Korean Embassy in a bizarre diplomatic row involving rogue cops and allegedly illicit booze. The embassy on Tuesday accused Islamabad police of breaking into its premises and threatening intervening diplomatic staff with guns. Local media reported that police in the Pakistani capital acted on a tip that the mission was keeping a “huge quantity of liquor.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Pakistan PM accuses United States of backing move to oust him

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said the move to remove him was an attempt at regime change backed by the United States. Khan is facing a vote to oust him on Sunday. Khan told a group of foreign journalists that, “the move to oust...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan People#President Of Pakistan#National Assembly#Urdu
The Independent

Pakistan PM’s bizarre threat against lawmakers over no-confidence vote: ‘No one will marry your children’

Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan has made a bizarre threat to some of his party’s lawmakers supporting an upcoming no-confidence vote against his government, by saying their children would be “bullied” in schools and that no one would marry them.Mr Khan made the remarks during a public rally on Sunday, just days before the vote is set to be tabled in the Pakistan parliament’s lower legislative house on 25 March, in one of the biggest challenges in his political career.More than two dozen members of his own political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have broken ranks and are revolting...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Independent

Pakistani PM faces no-confidence vote as defections mount

Pakistan’s prime minister, besieged by the opposition and abandoned by coalition partners, faces the greatest challenge of his political career on Thursday as debate begins on a no-confidence vote.Imran Khan, one of Pakistan’s most colorful leaders, was once idolized as a cricket star, though he later wrapped his politics in the banner of Islam. Married three times and divorced twice, he often runs afoul of women’s rights groups. During his term as prime minister, he has been accused of economic mismanagement. Khan was to address the nation later Thursday, after a series of defections appeared to give his political...
CHINA
The Independent

Voices: Behind Imran Khan’s downfall lies arrogance and incompetence

Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan is in serious trouble. He lost his majority in parliament after key allies switched their support to the opposition alliance called the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). He is now facing calls to resign or be ousted through a vote of no-confidence, which is due to take place on Sunday.Both are humiliating scenarios for the former cricket star and celebrity who has desperately tried to stay in power. Even, in my view, at the cost of avowing all his promises and principles. Two words now define his legacy as PM: arrogance and incompetence.It wasn’t like...
WORLD
The Independent

Tory minister says Boris Johnson shouldn’t resign because ‘world has moved on’ from Partygate

Tory minister Simon Hart has claimed Boris Johnson does not need to resign over Partygate, because "the world has moved on" from the scandal. Speaking to Sky News, the Wales secretary also suggested his constituents don't want to see the prime minister step down and would rather Mr Johnson just makes an apology. "We all make judgements which we have time to reflect on and wish we'd made differently," Mr Hart said."For me personally speaking, I think the world has moved on a considerable distance."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jacob Rees-Mogg defends calling Partygate row ‘fluff’Wladimir Klitschko calls Bucha killings ‘genocide of Ukrainian population’Huge queue snakes around Manchester Airport as travel chaos continues for third day
POLITICS
Reuters

Pakistan's top court adjourns hearing on PM Khan's move to block ouster

ISLAMABAD, April 4 (Reuters) - Pakistan's top court adjourned on Monday without deciding on the legality of Prime Minister Imran Khan actions in blocking an opposition attempt to oust him, a move that has led to political turmoil in the nuclear-armed nation. Khan, a former cricket star, lost his majority...
CHINA
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: PM not among first 20 fined for Partygate, as No 10 refuses to admit law was broken

Downing Street has confirmed that Boris Johnson has not yet been informed whether he is to be fined over lockdown-breaking parties he allegedly attended. Asked if Mr Johnson had received a fixed penalty notice (FPN), his official spokesman said: “No – no change” and that the prime minister will only comment at the conclusion of the process. Downing Street also continues to refuse to accept the law had been broken, despite the Met issuing 20 FPNs. It comes as former Whitehall ethics chief Helen MacNamara has been reportedly been fined in connection with a party held during lockdown. Controversial...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Pakistan PM Khan Suggests He Might Not Accept Vote To Oust Him

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan suggested on Saturday that he might not accept a vote to oust him, a move he alleged was being orchestrated by the United States. Opposition parties say Khan has failed to revive an economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic or fulfil promises to make his government more transparent and accountable, and have put forward a no-confidence motion due to be voted on Sunday.
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

583K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy