Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Keep It Cute For A Fashionable Date Night

By Sharde Gillam
 3 days ago

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty


Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade stepped out for another fashionable date night over the weekend and their looks were everything!

For their fashionable night out, the 49-year-old actress opted for an all-cream Giuseppe Di Morabito look that featured a criss-cross cream colored crop top that showed off her toned abs. She paired the top with matching wide-leg trousers and a matching cream-colored blazer. As for her shoes, she rocked brown slide in heels and opted for a stylish ponytail in her hair. Hubby Dwayne Wade matched his wife’s fly, opting for an all-pink suit with a white t-shirt underneath. He paired the look with stark white sneakers and posed alongside his stunning wife for their photo op.

“How the night started…
,” Gab captioned the photo set of her and her fly husband. Check it out below.
The actress then shared a fun IG Reel of herself dancing in her cream-colored ensemble to the tune of the City Girls’ latest track, “Top Notch.” In the video, Gabrielle gave use her best wine while Dwyane lovingly teased her from a distance.  “ How The Night Ended @dwyanewade is a hater. Perhaps if my stance wasn’t so widdddeeee #TopNotch @citygirls ,” she captioned the fun video. Check it out below.

We just can’t get enough of this fly couple!

Gabrielle Union Fuses Athleisure And Sparkles In Her Latest Stella McCartney Look Five Times Gabrielle Union Gave Us Hair Envy

