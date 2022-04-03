ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

'Saturday Night Live's' 'Fox & Friends' Skewers A Wacky Coup-Confessing 'Donald Trump'

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago



A sly version of “Fox & Friends” on the cold open of “ Saturday Night Live ” skewered wacky word-salad raconteur Donald Trump ( James Austin Johnson ) as he confesses Jan. 6, 2021, started out as an “intentional, planned coup.”

But first Fox News guest Ginni Thomas (played by Kate McKinnon ) cuddles up with her Supreme Court justice hubby ( Kenan Thompson ). She declares that she takes her “duty as the Yoko Ono of the Supreme Court very seriously.”

“All I want,” she sneers, “is a tidal wave of biblical vengeance to wash away the Biden crime family all the way to Gitmo, and then we release the kraken.”

Jeanine Pirro ( Cecily Strong ) pipes up to slam Disney for taking a stand against Florida’s new “ Don’t Say Gay ” law. “Woke Disney won’t stop until all of Disney World is packed with Twinker Bells, Cinderfellas and that gay Mr. Toad,” says “Pirro” before shotgunning a can of beer.

When Trump dials in, the “Friends” ask him about Jan. 6.

“Did you commit a coup, Sir?” asks Ainsley Earhardt ( Heidi Gardner ).

“No, you know what? There was no coup,” says “Trump.” “It was an event, perhaps a take-back event, a coup perhaps ... do coup, who do? you do, do what? ... Yes, in many ways it was an intentional, planned coup.”

As for the gap in White House phone logs that day, Alex Moffat ’s Steve Doocy asks “Trump” if he has ever used a burner phone.

“Nope, not true, never used burner phone, except for perhaps Jan. 6 during that seven-hour period,” he responds. “I couldn’t even tell you what a burner phone looks like. Honestly, I was too busy with phone call and burner phone and coup.”

But it wasn’t some “violent revolution,” insists Mikey Day ’s Brian Kilmeade.

“Could’ve been, should’ve been, maybe,” “Trump” responds. “Violent is perhaps good. You know, they used to do violent all the time. You’d line up the opponents, you’d go ’bing, bing bing.’ Shoot ’em dead, so easy. Solve so many problems, so many problems, you shoot ’em dead  ... now that’s what I call a coup.”

Check it all out in the video clip up top.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

