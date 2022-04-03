'Will Smith' Super Fans Scared Witless At Oscars After Slap In 'SNL' Sketch

Seat-filler super fans of Will Smith (played by Chris Redd ) became positively petrified in a “Saturday Night Live” Oscars sketch after the usually affable actor suddenly headed to the stage to deliver the slap heard ’round the world.

Redd returned to banter a bit with the fans ( Kyle Mooney and host Jerrod Carmichael ) before screaming at an imagined Chris Rock still on stage.

The fans then wanted nothing to do with him. When “Smith” asked Mooney’s name, he responded: “They didn’t give me one.” (Check out the video above.)

The bit was one of several on Saturday’s “SNL” (beginning with the cold open) that addressed the shocking incident when Smith strode on stage last Sunday and struck Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife’s shaved head; she shaved off her hair last year after speaking publicly about her struggles with alopecia.

Michael Che on “Weekend Update” quoted Smith’s defensive statement “Love can make you do crazy things” a short time later that night when he received his Best Actor Oscar for “King Richard.”

“You know what else makes you do crazy things? Crazy ,” Che said.

Co-anchor Colin Jost noted that Smith gave up his membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, but if he had been kicked out, he would have joined the “Bad Boys for Life” club , which included Bill Cosby, Harvey Weinstein and Roman Polanski.

“Weekend Update” also featured guest O.J. Simpson (played by Kenan Thompson ) to comment on the violent confrontation.

“You know me, I hate conflict,” Thompson explained. But he did finally make a “big” confession: “I didn’t watch them Oscars.”

The night’s host, comedian Jerrod Carmichael, took on the issue in his opening monologue — even though he didn’t once mention Smith’s or Rock’s names.

But the first thing he told the audience was: “I’m not going to talk about it.”

He added: “I talked about it enough, kept talking about it, kept thinking about it. I don’t want to talk about it. You can’t make me talk about it. ... Aren’t you sick of talking about it?”

Then he talked about it:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.