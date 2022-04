Junior Emily Picca marked five goals as Toms River South knocked off Donovan Catholic 10-2 for Coach Tara Murray’s 100th win in her 10th season. “I am thankful for all of my players past and present who got me to where I am today,” Murray said. “It was never just me. I’ve been blessed with a great supporting cast and I have been lucky to have so many supporters and people who believed in me.”

