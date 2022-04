Jurgen Klopp hopes Liverpool Women can make the most of their opportunity to return to the FA Women's Super League after a two-year exile. Following confirmation of their promotion to the top flight on Sunday, when they clinched top spot with two games to spare in front of a Championship record crowd of 5,752, the Reds boss shared messages of congratulations with his opposite number on the women's side.

