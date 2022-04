Moorcroft senior Char Cranston has decided on Dakota Wesleyan in Mitchell, South Dakota to continue her volleyball career. While at Moorcroft, she was an all-state selection in 2A for the last 3 years. In fact, she was the only 2A player this season that was named all-state 3 times in her career. She had multiple double-digit games in kills from her outside hitting position, with 15 against Glenrock and Tongue and 13 kills vs. Rocky Mountain and Big Horn. Her Moorcroft team finished 4th at the 2021 State Tournament.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 16 HOURS AGO