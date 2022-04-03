ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Greek foreign minister leads aid mission to Odesa, reopens consulate

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8BBi_0exxcDbS00
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Odesa mayor Gennady Trukhanov walk near the Opera Theater during a meeting, in Odesa, Ukraine, April 3, 2022. George Vitsaras/Pool via REUTERS

ATHENS, April 3 (Reuters) - Greece's Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias arrived in Odesa on Sunday at the head of a humanitarian aid mission into the southern port city of Ukraine, the foreign ministry said.

The humanitarian aid was handed to the city's municipal authorities.

Dendias, 62, also aims to set up a continuous mechanism of distributing aid from Greece and to reopen the country's consulate in the city.

"The reopening of (Greece's) consulate will help distribute humanitarian aid and set up corridors for the Greek ethnic community to leave from any areas of Ukraine, if needed, via Odesa," the minister said after upon his arrival in Odesa, according to a statement from the Greek foreign ministry.

Missiles struck Odesa in the early hours of Sunday, the city council said in an online post.

Dendias said last month he planned to lead a humanitarian aid mission to the besieged city of Mariupol in Ukraine, where thousands of ethnic Greeks live, but intense fighting there meant the destination was subsequently changed to Odesa.

At least 10 ethnic Greeks have been killed and several have been wounded since Russia started attacking Mariupol. More than 150 Greek citizens, vessel crews and ethnic Greeks have been evacuated from the region, according to the Greek government.

Ukraine's troops have retaken more than 30 towns and villages around Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said on Saturday, claiming complete control of the capital region for the first time since Russia launched its invasion. read more

Russia has depicted its drawdown of forces near Kyiv as a goodwill gesture in peace talks. Ukraine and its allies say Russia was forced to shift its focus to east Ukraine after suffering heavy losses.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Reuters
Reuters

392K+

Followers

309K+

Posts

186M+

Views

Follow Reuters and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikos Dendias
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Humanitarian Aid#Russia#The Foreign Ministry#The City Council#Greeks#Ukrainian
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
Daily Mail

Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says

Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
The Independent

AP PHOTOS on Day 36: Russian tanks destroyed outside Kyiv

Destroyed Russian tanks line a road on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, where Ukrainian troops pose for selfies atop the shell of one vehicle after their forces overran a Russian position. An 81-year-old man bicycles alone past one burned-out tank on the muddy road.Close to Kyiv, in Irpin, Ukrainian soldiers carry the bodies of civilians killed by Russian forces over a destroyed bridge. Other soldiers assist an elderly woman who has hidden from Russian shelling in a shelter for weeks without food and water. In the town of Bashtanka, people who have fled nearby villages attacked by the Russian army shelter in a church among the pews and in the basement bomb shelter.During a break for lunch, a Ukrainian soldier keeps a machine gun close at hand, next to pickles and condiments on the table.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The US Sun

Russians warn that US military shipments to Ukraine could come under fire as Biden warns of ‘World War Three’

RUSSIA could target Western shipments of military equipment to Ukraine, a senior Moscow diplomat has said after Joe Biden warned of "World War Three". Deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia had warned the US that "pumping weapons from a number of countries it orchestrates isn’t just a dangerous move, it’s an action that makes those convoys legitimate targets".
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine news - latest: Kyiv says more Russian troops being brought in as Putin ‘wants to split country in two’

Russia is bringing more troops on rotation and may attempt further advances on Ukrainian soil, Ukraine’s interior ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said.It comes days after Vladimir Putin’s regime claimed its invasion was going to plan and hinted that it would focus on its limited goal of “liberating” the separatist-controlled Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.Reports from the West suggest the Kremlin’s perceived shift of focus is an attempt to save face after Russia had failed to seize several Ukrainian cities.Mr Denysenko also said in a televised address that Russia has started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage depots, meaning the...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

392K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy