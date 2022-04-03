ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Tops Celebrate Senior Day, Claim Five Titles at Home Hilltopper Relays

By Mohammad Ahmad
WBKO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Track & Field celebrated Senior Day on Saturday as it completed its annual Hilltopper Relays. The squad earned 25 top-five finishes, including five event titles. Pole vaulter Devon Montgomery tied for the second-best outdoor height in program history after clearing 15-7 on the...

www.wbko.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

Sanders’ Grand Slam Run-Rules FIU for Series Sweep

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Taylor Sanders connected for her first-ever grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning of Sunday’s game against FIU to secure an 8-0 a five-inning run-rule win for WKU Softball. Jordan Ridge also homered in the game – opening the scoring with a solo shot.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Sandusky Register

TRACK/TENNIS: Perkins sweeps Norwalk; Tigers, Panthers earn first wins

PERKINS TWP. — Perkins kept its track and field momentum going with a strong showing during a dual meet against Norwalk. The Pirates boys won 87-49, and the Pirates girls won 87.5-49.5. Collin Nemitz took home three individual wins for Perkins, placing first in the 100-meter dash, the 200-meter...
NORWALK, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
Bowling Green, KY
Sports
City
Field, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Laclede Record

Lebanon track team performs well at home meet

There was plenty to be satisfied with for the Lebanon High School track and field team as the Yellowjackets hosted their annual Lebanon Invitational on Friday night at ‘Jacket Stadium. “It was a great night of track in Lebanon on Friday night,” head coach Shane Rebmann said. “Our staff, coaches, and administration all did a tremendous job with this event. They always put on a great meet. “I thought our girls as a whole had a really good meet. We had some outstanding individual performances, and some of our younger girls really stepped up in their first varsity meet. We still have a few kids (both boys and girls) who are injured, but they are coming back in the next week or so. I’m really excited to see what we can do once we have all of our pieces in the right place.” Senior Jocee Pettyjohn finished fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.23 in the finals. She dominated the 300-meter dash, winning the final heat with a time of 48.80 seconds. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
The Daily Record

PREP ROUNDUP | Norwayne gets big wins over Dalton in softball and baseball

Alexa Cottrell worked a one-hit complete game and Julia Larrison had two hits and drove in three runs to lead Norwayne past Dalton. Inside the circle, Cottrell was dynamite with nine strikeouts and Larrison highlighted an opportunistic Bobcat offense that capitalized on nine walks and four Bulldog errors. Jadyn Roper and Zoe Gadosik each scored three times with Roper driving in a pair for Norwayne.
CRESTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy