Vikings went 10-4 down the stretch and reached the Big Sky semifinals, showing grit in Jase Coburn's first season.Jase Coburn's first season as the Portland State men's basketball coach was a down-and-up one that finished with a 14-17 record. After winning only four of their first 17 games, the Vikings shifted gears and turned into one of the hottest teams — and toughest opponents — in the Big Sky Conference. With a more guard-heavy, up-tempo style, PSU went 10-4 after starting 4-13 and advanced to the semifinals of the Big Sky Conference Tournament. The Vikings won two conference tournament games...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 16 MINUTES AGO