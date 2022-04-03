San Jacinto holds off Harvest Christian 9-6

To say that San Jacinto College has come a long way in the past 60 years would be a monumental understatement. The college began in 1961 in a rented storefront in downtown Pasadena with 876 students – a new record for community colleges. Flash forward to today and San Jac has a total of five campuses around East Harris County with over 41,000 students. Additionally, out of thousands of community colleges, San Jac has consistently been named among the top five in the entire nation.

PASADENA, TX ・ 18 DAYS AGO