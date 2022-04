SPEARFISH — The Spearfish varsity boys’ tennis team dropped a 9-0 decision to Rapid City Stevens, Monday afternoon, in its home opener at the Spearfish High School courts. “Up to this point in the season, I have seen some consistent effort from most of our players,” said Spearfish head coach Cain Kolar, whose team is now 1-4 in duals. “The biggest thing is, we’ve played some tough teams already.”

SPEARFISH, SD ・ 14 HOURS AGO