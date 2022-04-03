Boris Johnson news - live: Cabinet split on energy plans as Shapps attacks new onshore wind farms

Boris Johnson ’s cabinet remains split on how to move forward with energy plans, with the transport secretary expressing his opposing views publicly.

Grant Shapps has said the government’s upcoming energy security strategy will not include plans to increase onshore wind farms .

He previously described onshore wind farms as “something of an eyesore” which cause noise problems, and has suggested the government proceed with solar, tidal, offshore wind farms and new nuclear energy .

The government’s energy strategy was set to be published last week, but has since been delayed. The plan will include the government’s aims for more renewable energy and to reduce the UK’s reliance on Russian fuel.