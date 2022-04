2021-22 Team: Pelicans (Liiga) NHL Central Scouting: 5th (among EUR skaters) He may be one of the more controversial picks in the first round — not because he’s not a talented forward, rather his consistency has lacked over the past year or so. Some still have him ranked amongst the top five, while others have him slipping as far as outside the top-10 into a mid-first-round pick.

NHL ・ 18 HOURS AGO