Leafs pull away from Flyers; Keith Yandle's streak ends

Auston Matthews scored his 51st goal of the season and the 250th of his career to break a third-period tie as the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 Saturday night.

Morgan Rielly added a goal and two assists for Toronto (44-19-5, 93 points). Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren, Pierre Engvall and John Tavares also scored. Mitchell Marner and Michael Bunting added two assists each.

Ivan Provorov had two goals and assisted on a goal by Kevin Hayes, who also had an assist for Philadelphia (21-36-11, 53 points).

Jack Campbell, who had not played since March 8 because of a rib injury, made 29 saves as the Maple Leafs won their fourth straight game. Carter Hart made 22 saves for Philadelphia.

Keith Yandle was a healthy scratch for Philadelphia, ending his league-record 989 consecutive-game streak. Ronnie Attard made his NHL debut.

Philadelphia had the only power play of the first period and led in shots on goal 11-6 after the opening session.

The Flyers took the lead at 3:56 of the second period when Hayes scored his eighth goal of the season. He was perched at the right side of the goal when he converted Provorov’s deft sweep pass.

Simmonds, a former Flyers player, tied the game at 10:23 of the second. After TJ Brodie’s shot put him in the clear, Simmonds flubbed his shot but the puck slid into the goal from the low slot.

Liljegren scored his third goal of the season at 11:32 of the second. His 62-foot shot took a weird bounce off the end boards and trickled in off Hart’s skate that was not kept tight to the post.

Provorov’s goal at 14:33 of the second tied the game. Hayes set up Provorov for his 16-footer from the slot with a pass from behind the goal.

Marner set up Matthews for the go-ahead goal at 7:41 of the third period. Engvall scored his 12th goal, a short-handed effort at 11:43 of the third.

Provorov scored his seventh of the season on a deflection at 12:23, but Rielly restored Toronto’s two-goal lead with his ninth of the season at 13:47.

Tavares scored his 24th at 15:49.

--Field Level Media