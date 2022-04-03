ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukrainian Troops Have Retaken Full Control of Kyiv Region

By Brian Wang
nextbigfuture.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUkrainian troops have retaken control of the entire territory of Kyiv region, Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said on Saturday on Facebook. “The whole Kyiv region is liberated from the invader,” she said in a post on Facebook. As of now, the Kyiv region is completing...

www.nextbigfuture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

More than 400,000 Ukrainians including 84,000 children have been abducted and taken to Russian cities and may be used as 'hostages' to force a surrender, Kyiv warns

Russia has abducted hundreds of thousands of civilians into its territory and could seek to use them as leverage in peace talks, Kyiv has claimed. Lyudmyla Denisova, Ukraine's ombudsman, said 402,000 civilians - of which 84,000 are children - have been taken 'hostage' by Vladimir Putin's army. Russia gives almost...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Watch: Ukrainian troops blow up Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

A Russian armoured column trying to get into Kyiv was pushed back in a devastating strike from Ukrainian forces on Thursday morning. Video posted on twitter of footage seemingly shot from a drone shows the line of around 30 tanks and armoured vehicles, including a TOS-1 Thermobaric missile launcher. At...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kyiv#Blog#Ukrainian#Facebook#Nextbigfuture Com#Singularity University
Daily Mail

Russia's feared Wagner mercenaries are spotted in Ukraine for the first time after British officials warned more than a thousand had been deployed

The Wagner Group of Kremlin-backed mercenaries has been pictured in Ukraine for the first time amid fears as many as 1,000 fighters have been deployed to the war. The shadowy military company which has been linked to a string of killings, rapes and war crimes around the world is known as Putin's private army which carries out his dirty work at an arm's length from the state.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
The Independent

AP PHOTOS on Day 36: Russian tanks destroyed outside Kyiv

Destroyed Russian tanks line a road on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, where Ukrainian troops pose for selfies atop the shell of one vehicle after their forces overran a Russian position. An 81-year-old man bicycles alone past one burned-out tank on the muddy road.Close to Kyiv, in Irpin, Ukrainian soldiers carry the bodies of civilians killed by Russian forces over a destroyed bridge. Other soldiers assist an elderly woman who has hidden from Russian shelling in a shelter for weeks without food and water. In the town of Bashtanka, people who have fled nearby villages attacked by the Russian army shelter in a church among the pews and in the basement bomb shelter.During a break for lunch, a Ukrainian soldier keeps a machine gun close at hand, next to pickles and condiments on the table.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Independent

Around 1,300 Ukrainian troops killed and 600 Russian troops surrendered yesterday, says Zelensky

Around 1,300 Ukrainian troops have been killed since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky said today.The Ukrainian president, speaking at a news briefing, said that negotiating teams from Kyiv and Moscow had started discussing concrete topics rather than exchanging ultimatums.He urged Western nations to be more involved in negotiations to end the war, but welcomed efforts by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to mediate between Ukraine and Russia.Mr Zelensky also revealed that between 500-600 Russian soldiers had surrendered to Ukrainian forces on Friday.The Ukrainian president said he had spoken to German chancellor Olaf Scholz and French...
MILITARY
Idaho8.com

Inside the Kyiv junkyard that recycles Russian weapons for Ukrainian forces

The sound of rockets launching in the distance breaks the silence of an otherwise quiet morning in Kyiv. “That’s us, we’re attacking Russian positions close to Hostomel,” a Ukrainian soldier says, as the shots fire in a synchronized rhythm. In this particular instance, the rockets the Ukrainian...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy