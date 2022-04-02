FBC rummage sale proceeds to go towards Operation Christmas Child

DOWAGIAC – From Fabergé eggs and antique garden tools to fresh-baked pies, one local church is gearing up for another event. First United Methodist Church, 326 N. Lowe St., is set to host its annual spring fundraiser and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 1 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 2. Proceeds will go toward the repair costs of the church’s parking lot.

DOWAGIAC, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO