FBC rummage sale proceeds to go towards Operation Christmas Child

FULTON – The Fulton First United Methodist Church is presenting a rummage/bake sale and luncheon April 1 -2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A wide variety of items will be for sale. There is something for everyone. The facility is handicap accessible. Fulton First UMC is located at 1408 State Route 176, across from the junior high school.
The Rice Military community is having its 14th annual garage sale this weekend. The neighborhood garage sale will be held from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday, March 26. More than 40 houses are anticipated to take part in the sale, offering a variety of preloved goods from baby items to furniture.
Some people wait for the sun to start shining a little longer, some wait for birds to sing more during the day, others may wait for flowers to bloom. To me, the first sign of spring is the annual West Valley Church rummage sale and it's happening Saturday, March 26.
DOWAGIAC – From Fabergé eggs and antique garden tools to fresh-baked pies, one local church is gearing up for another event. First United Methodist Church, 326 N. Lowe St., is set to host its annual spring fundraiser and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 1 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 2. Proceeds will go toward the repair costs of the church’s parking lot.
