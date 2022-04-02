ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBC rummage sale proceeds to go towards Operation Christmas Child

By salineriverchronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rummage sale is scheduled for April 8 and 9, 2022...

Niles Daily Star

Dowagiac church to host Easter rummage and bake sale

DOWAGIAC – From Fabergé eggs and antique garden tools to fresh-baked pies, one local church is gearing up for another event. First United Methodist Church, 326 N. Lowe St., is set to host its annual spring fundraiser and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 1 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 2. Proceeds will go toward the repair costs of the church’s parking lot.
DOWAGIAC, MI

