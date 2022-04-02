Women's Six Nations: France overpower Ireland 40-5 to claim second Six Nations win

Wales continued their winning start to the 2022 Women’s Six Nations, producing another fine fightback to snatch a late victory against Scotland in Cardiff.In front of a record crowd for a women’s international in Wales, replacement scrum-half Ffion Lewis capitalised on a break from the outstanding Alisha Butchers to cross for the winning try less than five minutes from time.Scotland had dominated the first half, but were again guilty of failing to convert their territory and possession into points, leading only 14-7 at the interval.Rhona Lloyd’s second score soon after the restart had appeared to set the visitors up for a second half surge, but the Welsh bench again made a telling impact.Tries from Sioned Harries and Kelsey Jones levelled proceedings, before Butchers’ burst teed up Lewis to secure a second successive bonus point victory and a first home Six Nations win since 2019.
Alyssa Healy hailed a 'special' performance from her teammates as Australia reclaimed the World Cup after beating England by 71 runs in the final. The Aussies set the defending champions world record target of 357 for victory on the back of Healy's mammoth 170 off 138 balls. Australia's wicket-keeper smashed...
Former Wales manager Jayne Ludlow gets emotional as she recalls the most memorable performance of her reign - a 0-0 draw with England in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers. A trailblazer from humble beginnings in the south Wales valleys, Ludlow would overcome adversity to become the first British woman to captain a side to Champions League glory.
Australia 356-5 (50 overs): Healy 170, Haynes 68, Shrubsole 3-46 England 285 (43.4 overs): Sciver 148*, Jonassen 3-57, King 3-64 Australia underlined their status as the premier international sports team on the planet by outclassing England to win the Women's World Cup. The Australians shattered records in Christchurch on their...
Twenty and counting. England rang the changes in Parma after their emphatic win in Edinburgh but the result was the same, Simon Middleton’s side scoring 12 tries for that 20th successive victory. France had looked mightily impressive on Saturday and they are the only side that can live with England. Their meeting with the Red Roses at the end of the month is certain to decide the destiny of this year’s Women’s Six Nations.
Australia continued their dominance of women’s cricket with a 71-run win against England in Sunday’s World Cup final.Alyssa Healy’s 170 set the platform for her side to add to the global Twenty20 title they already held, prompting BBC Radio 5 Live summariser Alex Hartley to describe them as “the best sporting team in the world”.Here, the PA news agency looks at their record and assesses the merits of that claim.Dominance in all formatsAn incredible amount of work, planning and effort over a long period of time culminated in the perfect way last night 🙌 Phenomenal team.Full story: https://t.co/p5pC49I1Ui #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/fSmcw9rQh7—...
Tries: McKenna 2, Thompson 3, Davies, Brown, Matthews, Fleetwood, Bern, Sing, Scarratt Cons: Harrison 3, Rowland 4. England crushed Italy in Parma as they racked up a 20th successive win and stayed firmly on course for a fourth straight Women's Six Nations title. The Red Roses, who thrashed Scotland 57-5...
Wales take on Scotland on Saturday as they look to continue their impressive start to the 2022 Women’s Six Nations Tournament.Despite being 14-5 down to Ireland at half-time last weekend, the Welsh secured a turnaround victory in the second-half to open their campaign strongly. The Welsh have never won the tournament in 26 attempts but a victory in the second round of matches could well render them challengers.Scotland, on the other hand, were decimated in a 57-5 defeat to England at the DAM Health Stadium last week and are big underdogs as they travel South.Follow France vs Ireland LIVE!Here is...
