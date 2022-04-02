ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Six Nations: France overpower Ireland 40-5 to claim second Six Nations win

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch highlights as France make it two wins from...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Wales vs Scotland LIVE: Women’s Six Nations result, final score and reaction as hosts secure late victory

Wales continued their winning start to the 2022 Women’s Six Nations, producing another fine fightback to snatch a late victory against Scotland in Cardiff.In front of a record crowd for a women’s international in Wales, replacement scrum-half Ffion Lewis capitalised on a break from the outstanding Alisha Butchers to cross for the winning try less than five minutes from time.Scotland had dominated the first half, but were again guilty of failing to convert their territory and possession into points, leading only 14-7 at the interval.Rhona Lloyd’s second score soon after the restart had appeared to set the visitors up for a second half surge, but the Welsh bench again made a telling impact.Tries from Sioned Harries and Kelsey Jones levelled proceedings, before Butchers’ burst teed up Lewis to secure a second successive bonus point victory and a first home Six Nations win since 2019.
SkySports

World Rugby names Australia as preferred candidate to host 2029 Women's World Cup

Monday's confirmation comes ahead of a week of meetings between World Rugby, Rugby Australia and government and city representatives to progress the hosting model for the men's and women's world cups in 2027 and 2029, followed by a final World Rugby Council vote in Dublin in May. Rugby Australia chairman...
BBC

Covid: Nine new symptoms added to official list

The official list of Covid symptoms has been expanded to include another nine signs of a coronavirus infection. The UK Health Security Agency's updated guidance now lists symptoms including a sore throat, muscle pains and diarrhoea. The move comes more than two years into the pandemic, and just days after...
BBC

Legends of Welsh Sport: Jayne Ludlow

Former Wales manager Jayne Ludlow gets emotional as she recalls the most memorable performance of her reign - a 0-0 draw with England in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers. A trailblazer from humble beginnings in the south Wales valleys, Ludlow would overcome adversity to become the first British woman to captain a side to Champions League glory.
BBC

Women's World Cup final: Australia outclass England to take title

Australia 356-5 (50 overs): Healy 170, Haynes 68, Shrubsole 3-46 England 285 (43.4 overs): Sciver 148*, Jonassen 3-57, King 3-64 Australia underlined their status as the premier international sports team on the planet by outclassing England to win the Women's World Cup. The Australians shattered records in Christchurch on their...
BBC

Jordan's Prince Hamzah bin Hussein renounces title of prince

Prince Hamzah bin Hussein, the former heir to the throne of Jordan, has said he is renouncing his title of prince. Prince Hamzah said his "personal convictions" were not in line with the "modern methods of our institutions". The prince is the fourth son of the late King Hussein and...
The Guardian

Lydia Thompson’s hat-trick completes England’s 12-try thrashing of Italy

Twenty and counting. England rang the changes in Parma after their emphatic win in Edinburgh but the result was the same, Simon Middleton’s side scoring 12 tries for that 20th successive victory. France had looked mightily impressive on Saturday and they are the only side that can live with England. Their meeting with the Red Roses at the end of the month is certain to decide the destiny of this year’s Women’s Six Nations.
The Independent

The numbers behind Australia’s domination of women’s cricket

Australia continued their dominance of women’s cricket with a 71-run win against England in Sunday’s World Cup final.Alyssa Healy’s 170 set the platform for her side to add to the global Twenty20 title they already held, prompting BBC Radio 5 Live summariser Alex Hartley to describe them as “the best sporting team in the world”.Here, the PA news agency looks at their record and assesses the merits of that claim.Dominance in all formatsAn incredible amount of work, planning and effort over a long period of time culminated in the perfect way last night 🙌 Phenomenal team.Full story: https://t.co/p5pC49I1Ui #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/fSmcw9rQh7—...
BBC

Women's Six Nations: 12-try England earn 74-0 win against Italy

Tries: McKenna 2, Thompson 3, Davies, Brown, Matthews, Fleetwood, Bern, Sing, Scarratt Cons: Harrison 3, Rowland 4. England crushed Italy in Parma as they racked up a 20th successive win and stayed firmly on course for a fourth straight Women's Six Nations title. The Red Roses, who thrashed Scotland 57-5...
The Independent

Wales vs Scotland live stream: How to watch Women’s Six Nations match online and on TV today

Wales take on Scotland on Saturday as they look to continue their impressive start to the 2022 Women’s Six Nations Tournament.Despite being 14-5 down to Ireland at half-time last weekend, the Welsh secured a turnaround victory in the second-half to open their campaign strongly. The Welsh have never won the tournament in 26 attempts but a victory in the second round of matches could well render them challengers.Scotland, on the other hand, were decimated in a 57-5 defeat to England at the DAM Health Stadium last week and are big underdogs as they travel South.Follow France vs Ireland LIVE!Here is...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: Harry Kane, Ronaldo, Mbappe Lead Golden Boot futures

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off this fall, and now that the draw has been set, football futures bettors are looking for any sure goal to boot up their bankrolls. One of those bets would be the Golden Boot, the award presented to the top goalscorer of the international extravaganza.
