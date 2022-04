Seasoned trader Peter Brandt is keeping a close eye on Bitcoin (BTC) as the leading crypto by market cap threatens to print fresh 2022 highs. The veteran trader, who is known for correctly calling Bitcoin’s 2018 collapse, tells his 629,400 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s recent price action is reminiscent of its market structure in April 2019 when BTC bottomed out at $3,500 before igniting the first leg of its bull cycle.

