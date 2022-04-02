ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motherwell revive top-six hopes with much-needed win over St Mirren

By PA Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotherwell revived their top-six hopes with a first cinch Premiership win since Boxing...

BBC

Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa: Ramona Petzelberger nets late winner

Ramona Petzelberger scored a late winner as Aston Villa claimed a smash-and-grab victory at Tottenham in the Women's Super League. Petzelberger headed in from Rachel Corsie's flick-on in the 87th minute - Villa's only effort on target. In a game of few chances, Tottenham's best fell to Ria Percival in...
The Independent

Man City reclaim top spot with Burnley win after Liverpool down Watford

Manchester City made sure they ended the day on top of the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley.Responding to Liverpool’s lunchtime win over Watford, first-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan restored City’s one-point advantage ahead of a huge week, which includes the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid and next week’s visit of the Reds.City had gone 13 points clear after beating Chelsea in January – a figure inflated by the games in hand held by Liverpool – but kicked off at Turf Moor in second place after Jurgen Klopp’s...
Stephen Robinson
Connor Shields
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
Reuters

Arsenal, Chelsea both win big as WSL title race hots up

LEICESTER, England, April 3(Reuters) - Chelsea and Arsenal both enjoyed resounding 5-0 wins in the Women's Super League on Sunday as the Blues regained their two-point lead at the top of the table by thrashing Reading after Arsenal hammered Leicester City earlier in the day. Sam Kerr and Bethany England...
#Motherwell#Boxing Day#Fir Park
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Tierney, Arsenal, Carter-Vickers, Tottenham, Hagi, Fraisl, Aberdeen, Hibs, Dundee, Graham

Celtic are edging closer to landing on-loan United States centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers permanently in the summer despite solid interest in the 24-year-old from Burnley, Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers, with talks ongoing with Tottenham Hotspur over a £6m option to buy that could rise to £10m with future add-ons. (Daily Record)
Reuters

Brentford shock Chelsea 4-1 with Eriksen on target

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - A goal for Christian Eriksen, two from Vitaly Janelt and a late addition from Yoane Wissa earned Brentford a shock 4-1 comeback victory over west London neighbours Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday. It was Brentford's first Premier League visit to Stamford Bridge and...
