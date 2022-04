The Los Angeles Lakers seem to be slipping farther and farther away from the play-in, losing a key game to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Anthony Davis, who's missed 39 of the Lakers' 78 games, wonders what the season would have been like for L.A. if they hadn't been struggling with injuries. Nick Wright and Chris Broussard discuss where the Lakers would be if LeBron James and AD had been healthy throughout the season.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO