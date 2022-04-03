ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Hopefully it will be Messi's World Cup' - Zanetti confident of Argentina doing well at Qatar

By Arjun Singh Devgan
 3 days ago

Argentina and Inter Milan legend, Javier Zanetti believes that his country and it's talisman, Lionel Messi have a great chance of winning the upcoming World Cup in Qatar later this year as their Copa America triumph has given them confidence. The 2022 Qatar World Cup could be the last...

