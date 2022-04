Linda Fruhvirtova, 16, said forgetting the first set and continuing to fight was one of the keys to her upset win over former world No. 20 Ana Konjuh. Fruhvirtova, who reached a career-high ranking of No. 188 following her Miami round-of-16 appearance, recovered from a set down on Monday to beat Konjuh 4-6 6-1 6-3 in the Charleston first round.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 6 HOURS AGO