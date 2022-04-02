ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Streaker interrupts Rockets-Kings game, quickly gets tackled by security

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDMS1_0exv7omN00

(NEXSTAR) – A spectator at Friday’s matchup between the Sacramento Kings and the Houston Rockets streaked onto the court during the game’s third quarter, wearing only a skimpy, patriotic pair of briefs to keep from exposing any of his alley-oopsies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K1ZPA_0exv7omN00
(AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

The streaker, who also shimmied and danced for the crowd, was promptly tackled by security.

“That was pretty funny,” Sacramento’s Damian Jones said of the incident, according to the Associated Press. “It looked like it hurt, to be honest, being tackled by them dudes.”

Super Bowl streaker: Whatever happened to Yuri Andrade?

The man was ultimately carried from the court by his arms and legs, footage shared to Twitter shows.

In other photos, the streaker appeared to have his name — Seabass Perez — written across his own back. Perez was identified as a professional bodyboarder from California by the Houston Chronicle.

On his Instagram page, Perez recently shared a video of himself stripping down to the same skimpy briefs at the checkout of a Ross Dress for Less before being told to leave by security.

Johnny Knoxville, other celebs to participate in WrestleMania

The Rockets hosted the Kings in Houston on both Wednesday and Friday, with Sacramento coming out on top each night — 121-118 and 122-117, respectively.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Long-awaited ‘Bakersfield 3’ trial starts Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It began as a missing persons case. Micah Holsonbake was last seen in Bakersfield near the end of March 2018. Then he disappeared. No phone calls or text messages. No sightings around town, or anywhere. His family said he had never gone missing before. They were concerned, wondering what would make […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Deputies asking for help in finding missing teen

Bakersfield, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing at-risk teen. Savannah Torres was last seen on Friday at about 1 a.m. on the 500 block of Columbus Street. She was described wearing a green tank-top, a black sweatshirt with the “COOKIES” logo on the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
The Oklahoman

OKC Thunder Sports Minute

Aleksej Pokusevski recorded his first NBA triple-double on Sunday as the Thunder took down the league-best Phoenix Suns 117-96 at Paycom Center. Pokusevski turned in 17 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds to become the seventh player in Thunder history to record a triple-double.  And at 20 years and 98 days old, Pokusevski became the 12th-youngest...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Has To Take The Blame For DeMar DeRozan Not Coming To The Lakers: "When Russell And LeBron And Them Started Talking, That's When They Nixed The Deal."

The Los Angeles Lakers have disappointed all season and any hopes of a turnaround after the All-Star Break went up in smoke after the Lakers lost game after game against every level of opposition. And with the play-in tournament also looking like a difficult prospect to achieve at this point, questions have been asked about what the problems have been for the franchise this season and how they can be addressed over the summer.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damian Jones
Person
Johnny Knoxville
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning: New school emerges as favorite

For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KGET

Child, 9, lost in Kern River still not found

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As of 2:34 p.m. Monday, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said they have still not found the 9-year-old who got lost in the Kern River in Keysville on Saturday afternoon. Officials said they received a call around 2:18 p.m. The child had been in the water for about 20 minutes before […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaker#Nexstar#Ap Photo#The Associated Press#The Houston Chronicle#Instagram
KGET

26-year-old arrested in Sacramento mass shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police have announced an arrest in Sunday morning’s mass shooting that left six people dead and 12 others wounded. Investigators said they identified 26-year-old Dandre Martin as a “related suspect.” Martin faces charges on suspicion of assault and illegal firearm possession. Police had initially said they were searching for at least […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KGET

At least 6 dead, 12 wounded in shooting in Sacramento

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least six people are dead and 15 are injured after a shooting in Sacramento early Sunday morning. In a video posted to Twitter, people can be seen running in the street as the sound of gunfire can be heard in the background. Video also shows multiple ambulances headed to the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KGET

Interview: Newest CA Justice Patricia Guerrero discusses life, dreams

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California’s first-ever Latina judge was sworn into the state Supreme Court this week. Justice Patricia Guerrero said that realizing her California dream really began with her parents. Guerrero is the daughter of Mexican immigrants, who lived and worked in the Imperial Valley.  “My mother, she taught us the importance of education and also […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

KGET

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy