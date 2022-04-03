ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Who Shot the Tech Exec?

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tech exec and cannabis entrepreneur’s...

CBS News

Tushar Atre case: Inside the kidnapping and murder of the tech executive

Who would target the 50-year-old tech executive-turned-cannabis entrepreneur and would surveillance video help investigators crack the case?. Tushar Atre was living near the beach in Santa Cruz, California. Friends say he loved adventure and especially surfing. October 1, 2019: Mysterious surveillance video. A neighbor's surveillance cameras captured three individuals walking...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS News

Surveillance video captures the brutal kidnapping of a tech executive — but what happened off camera?

Tushar Atre, a successful tech-executive-turned-cannabis-entrepreneur had a multimillion-dollar home on the California coast, where he spent his free time surfing. His dream house turned into a crime scene in October 2019 – grainy surveillance video from that time shows he was attacked and kidnapped near his home. He was later found stabbed and fatally shot on his cannabis farm in the Santa Cruz mountains.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
SFGate

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her.
TheDailyBeast

Ukrainian Mom Photographed Dead in a Gutter Was Silicon Valley Tech Worker

The mom who was killed with her kids while trying to evacuate the Ukrainian city of Irpin has been identified as a Silicon Valley tech worker. Photos of Tatiana Perebeinis and her kids lying in a gutter, surrounded by suitcases and pet carriers, ran on the front page of The New York Times on Tuesday and reverberated around the world. Palo Alto startup SE Ranking, a tech company whose 110 employees are split between California and Ukraine, confirmed the photos showed Tatiana, 43, their Irpin-based chief accountant, her daughter Alise, 9, and son Nikita, 18.
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing Instagram date on Facebook Live until he was barely breathing for $100k ransom

A 22-year-old woman has appeared in Manhattan’s criminal court on attempted murder charges after she allegedly kidnapped her Instagram date for 24 hours and demanded a $100,000 (£76,500) ransom from his family.A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told The Independent on Tuesday that Valerie Rosario was arrested last month after a man was “assaulted” at her address in the Bronx.Court documents seen by the New York Post say Ms Rosario, who appeared in court for her arraignment on Thursday, had met her victim on Instagram before they arranged to meet at her apartment on Marble Hill Avenue.Shortly after...
CBS San Francisco

Couple Charged With Hate Crime in Shooting, Stabbing Death of Stockton Man in Tracy

STOCKTON (CBS SF) — A man and a woman were arraigned Friday on murder charges with special circumstances alleging that the fatal shooting and stabbing of a 30-year-old Stockton man in Tracy last week at a gas station was a hate crime, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office said. Co-defendants Christina Lyn Garner, 42, of Manteca, and Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, of Stockton, are charged in the killing of Justin Peoples intentionally in connection to a hate crime. A third defendant, Christopher Dimenco, 52, was arraigned on accessory charges. (left) Christine Lyn Garner of Manteca; Jeremy Wayne Jones of Stockton. (San...
Power 102.9 NoCo

Diddy’s Former Security Guard Accuses Puff of Helping Get Shyne Convicted for 1999 Shooting

Diddy's former bodyguard, Gene Deal, is claiming the music mogul helped get Shyne convicted for the infamous 1999 New York City club shooting. Last week (March 13), Deal appeared in an interview on The Art of Dialogue YouTube channel. He was asked about the fateful night of Dec. 27, 1999, when Shyne was involved in a shooting while attending Club New York in Manhattan along with Puff and Jennifer Lopez. That night, a fight reportedly broke out in the VIP section after money was allegedly thrown at Diddy by another patron. Shyne, 21 years old at the time, pulled out a weapon and began firing into the crowd, injuring three people. Puffy and J.Lo fled the club and were later arrested with a concealed weapon in their vehicle.
truecrimedaily

Woman found dead in locked storage unit she reportedly lived in for several days

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found locked inside a storage unit this week. According to KLAS-TV, on Monday, March 28 at approximately 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the 8800 block of Centennial Pkway. At the scene, officers reportedly discovered the body of a white woman believed to be in her 50s.
The Independent

Doctor struck and killed by his own car in front of girlfriend as he chased carjackers

An intensive care unit doctor was struck and killed by his own car in front of his girlfriend as he tried to chase after carjackers in a neighbourhood in Washington DC.Dr Rakesh Patel, a 33-year-old from Maryland who worked at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, died on Tuesday night in the hit-and-run in the Adams Morgan area of the capital.The Metropolitan Police Department said that the horrific incident unfolded at around 8pm when the doctor briefly hopped out of his Mercedes E350 to give a package to his girlfriend and left the car running.At that moment, at least one suspect...
CBS News

CBS News

