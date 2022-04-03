Coronavirus cases are spiking elsewhere. Will L.A. County be hit hard or be spared?

While coronavirus case numbers continue to decline in Los Angeles County, officials on Monday warned that the new omicron subvariant has been increasingly popping up. The more infectious subvariant, BA.2, is gradually spreading in the county. During the last week of February, the new variant accounted for 6.4% of all sequenced specimens in L.A. County. […]
Hidalgo County on Monday reported five people died due to the virus and 339 people tested positive for COVID-19. Of the five people who died due to the virus, two were not vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The people who died were in their 60s or older.
Two women who were dumped unconscious at different Los Angeles hospitals late last year by masked men died of multiple drug intoxication, the Los Angeles County coroner has ruled. Christy Giles, 24, a model, and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola, 26, were dropped off at the hospitals on Nov....
WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -As state and local governments roll back COVID-19 restrictions, it may seem like the pandemic is turning into an endemic. While health experts say we can be optimistic, they add we should also still use caution. While COVID cases decline in the U.S., infectious disease professionals...
The Register-Guard is making this daily update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support important local journalism like this, please consider becoming a digital subscriber. Lane County Public Health on Monday reported 84 confirmed or presumptive new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths from over the weekend,...
No new coronavirus cases were reported in Franklin County for the seven-day period ending Sunday, March 20. The number of cases recorded by the Mississippi Department of Health was steady at 1,923. In addition, no new fatalities tied to the virus were reported locally through Sunday. Since the beginning of...
The Black Lives Matter Organization was created in 2013 in an effort to highlight the unfair treatment of black people across all the world. Almost a decade has passed since its launch and its impact has helped millions. Unfortunately, the esteemed social movement now sits at the forefront of a scandal.
Since the Covid-19 vaccination process began in America, nearly 256 million people received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccines, while fully vaccinated are almost 218 million representing 65.6% of the American population. Per the CDC’s official data, more than 98 million got booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccines which is 45% of the eligible fully vaccinated people.
