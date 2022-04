HOLLYWOOD—Only in Hollywood! Will Smith went from a beloved film celebrity to Hollywood villain when he slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars last weekend. He unfortunately, has done permanent damage to his image and career. What happens next? After the Oscars ended, Will hoped he had nipped the fallout from his slap in the bud. His tearful best actor acceptance speech, in which he apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees and tried to frame himself as a defender of his family, landed him a standing ovation.

