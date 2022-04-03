ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Two Fatalities in Three-Alarm Residential Fire, Four Firefighters injured

By Thomas Peterson
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRENTON – At 6:53 p.m., Trenton Fire Department responded to a three-alarm fire at 834 Carteret Ave. The fire has resulted in two fatalities at this time, 20-year-old male twin brothers. Two...

petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

1 dead from 3-alarm San Jose fire, another injured

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters responded to a 3-alarm structure fire on the 1000 block of Wilsham Drive Sunday morning, officials say. San Jose Fire Department tweeted about the incident at 11:11 a.m. Crews are currently on sight attempting to control the fire. A person has been transported for burn injuries sustained from the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Accidents
Trenton, NJ
Health
City
Trenton, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Carteret, NJ
The Independent

‘Heroic’ neighbour died after being hit with dumb bell, coroner says

A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Parents arrested after eight-year-old dies weighing 38 pounds

The parents of an eight-year-old boy have been arrested after their son stopped breathing weighing just 38 pounds. Peoria, Illinois authorities have announced that Brandon Walker, 40, and Stephanie Jones, 35, have been charged with first-degree murder. Their bond has been set at $1m each and they could face life in prison. Peoria Police said in a 30 March statement that police were called to a home the day before and found Navin Jones, eight, “unresponsive and ... not breathing”. In a later update, the department said that “detectives were able to identify” Jones and Walker “as suspects in this...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Child dies after being found near Dover cliffs and rushed to hospital

A child has died after being found near the White Cliffs of Dover, police have said.Kent Police said the child - whose age and gender has not been disclosed - was rushed to a local hospital after authorities attended the scene on Monday.They were later pronounced dead. HM Coastguard said they led a response after a child was reported missing at Langdon Battery by the cliffs in Kent.Coastguard rescue teams, a search and rescue helicopter and a RNLI lifeboat were among the teams sent to the area. “The child was found and then airlifted by the helicopter and handed into...
ACCIDENTS
WCIA

Decatur Fire: Two-alarm fire deemed suspicious

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department said that a fire on East William Street on Thursday has been deemed suspicious. The fire started in a house at 1231 William before spreading to the neighboring house at 1237 William. The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm blaze as a result. Firefighters asked anyone with […]
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Accident#Trenton Fire Department
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis battle two-alarm fire on Chelsea Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire Wednesday at a commercial building near Chelsea Ave. and Warford Street. The Memphis Fire department said they were called to the scene in the 2600 block of Chelsea Avenue just before 1:00 p.m. Wednesday. They requested a second alarm minutes later.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Delafield duplex fire, firefighter injured

DELAFIELD, Wis. - A firefighter was taken to the hospital from the scene of a duplex fire on Oakton Road in Delafield on Wednesday morning, March 23. Responding crews found heavy smoke coming from the back of the two-family building, but no fire was visible from outside. Inside, firefighters found...
DELAFIELD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCVB

Firefighter injured battling 3-alarm blaze inside multi-story Malden home

MALDEN, Mass. — Firefighters spent hours Monday night battling flames inside a multi-story home in Malden, Massachusetts. One firefighter suffered injuries in the blaze that sent flames shooting through the roof of the two-family home off Lowell Street in Malden. One resident said he heard some popping sounds, then...
MALDEN, MA
CBS DFW

Family wants answers after Dallas woman’s body left outside overnight

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Billy Green spent the night of New Year’s Eve sitting in the rain watching over his sister Murlene’s body. Murlene Green (credit: CBS 11 News) “I had to do what I had to do,” he explained. Murlene’s son, Damon, found her at home at 8 o’clock that evening. “I can’t tell if she’s breathing or not,” he told 911. “No, she’s not. Oh my God.” Paramedics with Dallas Fire Rescue tried to resuscitate her, but couldn’t. Dallas police investigated, but found no sign of foul play. When they all left, a neighbor’s pictures show Murlene’s body was left behind, lying on...
DALLAS, TX
WRAL

4 injured, including firefighter, in Raleigh apartment fire

Raleigh, N.C. — At least four people were injured, including a firefighter, when a fire broke out at the Six Forks Station apartment complex. George Massari was on his way back home when he saw a big black cloud of smoke coming from the complex on Forum Drive in Raleigh..
RALEIGH, NC
BBC

Mournes: Firefighters monitoring two separate fires

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) was monitoring two gorse fires in the Mourne mountains on Tuesday night. The fires at Hen Mountain and Spelga posed no risk to life or property, NIFRS said. The fire service said they would be extinguished on Wednesday morning when it was...
ACCIDENTS
Record-Journal

Firefighter injured in Wallingford brush fire

WALLINGFORD — A firefighter suffered reported minor injuries while fighting a brush fire on Whirlwind Hill Road Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the intersection of Whirlwind Hill Road and North Branford Road around 4:55 p.m. for a report of a brush fire, fire officials said. The area does not have hydrants, so tanker trucks were used.
WALLINGFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy