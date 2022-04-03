Two Fatalities in Three-Alarm Residential Fire, Four Firefighters injured

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters responded to a 3-alarm structure fire on the 1000 block of Wilsham Drive Sunday morning, officials say. San Jose Fire Department tweeted about the incident at 11:11 a.m. Crews are currently on sight attempting to control the fire. A person has been transported for burn injuries sustained from the […]
The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
The parents of an eight-year-old boy have been arrested after their son stopped breathing weighing just 38 pounds. Peoria, Illinois authorities have announced that Brandon Walker, 40, and Stephanie Jones, 35, have been charged with first-degree murder. Their bond has been set at $1m each and they could face life in prison. Peoria Police said in a 30 March statement that police were called to a home the day before and found Navin Jones, eight, “unresponsive and ... not breathing”. In a later update, the department said that “detectives were able to identify” Jones and Walker “as suspects in this...
A child has died after being found near the White Cliffs of Dover, police have said.Kent Police said the child - whose age and gender has not been disclosed - was rushed to a local hospital after authorities attended the scene on Monday.They were later pronounced dead. HM Coastguard said they led a response after a child was reported missing at Langdon Battery by the cliffs in Kent.Coastguard rescue teams, a search and rescue helicopter and a RNLI lifeboat were among the teams sent to the area. “The child was found and then airlifted by the helicopter and handed into...
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department said that a fire on East William Street on Thursday has been deemed suspicious. The fire started in a house at 1231 William before spreading to the neighboring house at 1237 William. The fire was upgraded to a two-alarm blaze as a result. Firefighters asked anyone with […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire Wednesday at a commercial building near Chelsea Ave. and Warford Street. The Memphis Fire department said they were called to the scene in the 2600 block of Chelsea Avenue just before 1:00 p.m. Wednesday. They requested a second alarm minutes later.
Over a period of one week, eight people have been arrested on various violent crime charges says the New Orleans Police Department.
The arrests were made from March 27 through April 2.
Below is a list of who was arrested and their pending charges.
DELAFIELD, Wis. - A firefighter was taken to the hospital from the scene of a duplex fire on Oakton Road in Delafield on Wednesday morning, March 23. Responding crews found heavy smoke coming from the back of the two-family building, but no fire was visible from outside. Inside, firefighters found...
A 2-year-old boy fatally shot his 4-year-old sister at a Pennsylvania gas station, authorities said Tuesday. The children were in a car parked at a gas pump in Chester, south of Philadelphia, when the shooting occurred, the city’s police department said in a statement. The toddler had been handling...
MALDEN, Mass. — Firefighters spent hours Monday night battling flames inside a multi-story home in Malden, Massachusetts. One firefighter suffered injuries in the blaze that sent flames shooting through the roof of the two-family home off Lowell Street in Malden. One resident said he heard some popping sounds, then...
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Billy Green spent the night of New Year’s Eve sitting in the rain watching over his sister Murlene’s body.
Murlene Green (credit: CBS 11 News)
“I had to do what I had to do,” he explained.
Murlene’s son, Damon, found her at home at 8 o’clock that evening. “I can’t tell if she’s breathing or not,” he told 911. “No, she’s not. Oh my God.”
Paramedics with Dallas Fire Rescue tried to resuscitate her, but couldn’t. Dallas police investigated, but found no sign of foul play. When they all left, a neighbor’s pictures show Murlene’s body was left behind, lying on...
The FDNY says a three-alarm fire in Kensington Wednesday morning sent five firefighters to the hospital and left one civilian in serious condition. Citizen App video from East Ninth Street near Foster Avenue shows flames shooting from the home. Firefighters were dispatched to the fire around 4:09 a.m. Over 100 firefighters worked to put out the flames.
Raleigh, N.C. — At least four people were injured, including a firefighter, when a fire broke out at the Six Forks Station apartment complex. George Massari was on his way back home when he saw a big black cloud of smoke coming from the complex on Forum Drive in Raleigh..
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) was monitoring two gorse fires in the Mourne mountains on Tuesday night. The fires at Hen Mountain and Spelga posed no risk to life or property, NIFRS said. The fire service said they would be extinguished on Wednesday morning when it was...
According to WABI TV 5, police are investigating the discovery of a body on a section of Maine railroad. Bangor Police say that a complaint was called into the department Tuesday morning at around 11:40. The complainant indicated there may be a body in the area of Odlin road on the railroad tracks.
WALLINGFORD — A firefighter suffered reported minor injuries while fighting a brush fire on Whirlwind Hill Road Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters responded to the intersection of Whirlwind Hill Road and North Branford Road around 4:55 p.m. for a report of a brush fire, fire officials said. The area does not have hydrants, so tanker trucks were used.
