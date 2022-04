Demetrious Johnson isn’t a big fan of what’s happening in the UFC’s flyweight division at the moment. The former 12-time UFC flyweight champion, who now competes for ONE Championship, recently won in a special mixed-rules bouts against Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X, submitting the acclaimed Muay Thai fighter in the second round. The win was Johnson’s first since a knockout loss to Adriano Moraes last year, and despite the fact that it wasn’t an MMA contest, many believed it could set up for another crack at Moraes’ flyweight title.

UFC ・ 7 HOURS AGO