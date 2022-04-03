ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Twitter reacts to Kevin Durant dropping 55 points in loss to Hawks

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09J7TX_0exuinOx00

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combining for 86 points would seemingly be a recipe for a runaway Nets victory, but that total wasn’t enough in Atlanta on Saturday night as the Hawks held off Brooklyn for a 122-115 win despite Durant’s career-high 55.

Trae Young led the streaking Hawks with 36 points in a win that reshaped the standings in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks and Nets entered the game with identical 40-37 records, also tied with the Charlotte Hornets, but Brooklyn’s loss dropped the Nets from eighth to 10th in the standings, trailing both Atlanta and Charlotte.

With the Nets now in 10th, they would play Charlotte in the play-in round – but plenty can change in the standings with four regular-season games left to play.

Here is what fans and analysts had to say about Saturday’s game.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith Mistake Going Viral

It probably isn’t big news that ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith made a mistake on a recent edition of First Take. But it’s the way he made his mistake that has people laughing at him today. During Monday’s edition of First Take alongside Magic Johnson, Smith started discussing...
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Knicks Trade Involves Julius Randle To Sacramento

The Knicks were the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference last season and along with Tom Thibodeau winning NBA Coach of the Year and Julius Randle being named the Most Improved Player, the New York Knicks and their fanbase seemed to have their “swag” back for the first-time in years.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Trae Young
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
NBA Analysis Network

3 Players For Lakers To Target In Anthony Davis Trade Talks

The Los Angeles Lakers have sorely underachieved this NBA season. With the chances of them even making the play-in tournament far from a guarantee, the roster could look significantly different next season. It’s unlikely the Lakers will look to trade Anthony Davis during the upcoming offseason. The investment was massive...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Coach K Had 3-Word Message For Hubert Davis

UNC’s 81-77 win over Duke in last night’s national semifinal marked the final game of Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career. It was an incredible 42-year run for Coach K, but it ended on a sour note. In the immediate aftermath of the loss, Krzyzewski sought out his Carolina counterpart, Hubert Davis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Charles Barkley: “Will Smith was 100% wrong”

To prevent Will Smith or any other person from slapping someone on the Oscars stage next year, Fox Sports Radio host Dan Patrick suggested Charles Barkley should host the awards ceremony. “That would be a lot of pressure to handle that situation, that would be A LOT of pressure,” Barkley...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#The Charlotte Hornets#Statmuse
The Spun

Look: Holly Rowe Made Unfortunate Mistake After National Title

Holly Rowe is a pro’s pro, but the longtime ESPN reporter made an unfortunate mistake during the national championship postgame ceremony on Sunday night. South Carolina defeated UConn in the NCAA Women’s Tournament national title game on Sunday night, giving Dawn Staley her second championship. Following the win,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Armando Bacot Had 2-Word Message After His Injury

Armando Bacot rolled his ankle pretty badly in the second half of North Carolina’s Final Four matchup with Duke. But the Tar Heels’ star big man was able to gut through it and help UNC secure its spot in Monday’s national championship. With 4:36 left on the...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

LeBron Reveals The 3 Colleges He Would’ve Considered

LeBron James went straight from high school to the NBA, going No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 Draft. LeBron has maintained throughout his career that he likely would’ve gone to Ohio State. The Akron, Ohio native remains a Buckeyes fan and is often spotted at football games in the fall. LeBron also has his own locker inside of Ohio State’s basketball arena.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Say Dwight Howard Is The Most Disrespected Superstar In NBA History After Shaquille O'Neal Claimed He Isn't A Hall Of Famer: "I Just Lost All Respect For Shaq."

Dwight Howard was one of the most dominant forces of his era when he was in his prime with the Orlando Magic. Howard was unstoppable in the paint, playing both ends of the floor and leading the Magic to the NBA finals. His resume speaks for itself and in the early part of his career, he looked set to become one of the NBA's all-time greats.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has harsh criticism for LeBron James

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar once again took aim at LeBron James over what Abdul-Jabbar sees as contradictory stances on social issues. Abdul-Jabbar said Sunday he believes James has to hold himself to higher standards in how he acts due to his stardom, and that James has engaged in things that should be “beneath him.”
NBA
The Spun

The X-Ray Results Are In For Armando Bacot

North Carolina big man Armando Bacot rolled his right ankle late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. After coming out of the game briefly, he returned to help the Tar Heels close out their rival. Fortunately, Bacot did not suffer any serious damage, according to head coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

CBB Head Coach Stepping Down To Join Duke Coaching Staff

The new order at Duke University is beginning to take shape. Just one day after longtime assistant coach Nolan Smith left the program to join the Louisville Cardinals, head coach Jon Scheyer added a new assistant to his 2022-23 staff. According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Elon head coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

93K+
Followers
140K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy