Avatar voice actors come to Purdue

By MALINI NAIR City Editor
The Exponent
 3 days ago
Hundreds of Boilermakers filled the Ballroom to see the Boilercon panelists, Greg Baldwin, Dante Basco and Michaela Murphy from Avatar the Last Airbender answer their questions at the North Ballroom of the Purdue Memorial Union Saturday afternoon. Boilermakers filled every corner of the Ballroom with many standing at the back of the room and sitting on the floor.

“Let us share tea together my friends,” said Greg Baldwin, the voice of Uncle Iroh in the hit Nickelodeon show to a crowded room of eager Purdue students.

The panel opened with the Purdue Student Union Board interviewer asking the voice actors what their favorite moment from working on the show was.

Baldwin said one of his favorite moments was meeting Mark Hamil, the voice actor for Lord Ozai, who also plays the character Luke Skywalker in Star Wars.

Bosco, who voiced Zuko, agreed and said one his favorite moments on the show was when he met Hamil while filming the Agni Kai scene where Zuko faces off against his father, Lord Ozai.

“That was a surreal moment because that felt like the Luke and Darth Vader scene,” Basco said. “I was totally like I just played the Luke and Darth Vader scene and I was Luke and he was Vader.”

Murphy, the voice of earthbender Toph, said her favorite moment was at last season’s premiere when she met Zach Eisen, the voice of Aang.

“None of (the cast) had ever met the avatar, because he was based in New York,” she said. “It was cool to finally see everyone in one place.”

Murphy said she enjoyed being part of the show because the characters were well written and behaved like normal people.

“All of the characters are so tangible and that’s why we can still enjoy it 15 years later.”

Murphy, who started voicing Toph when she was 12, said Toph’s character was relatable to her.

“When you’re 12, you can only act so much in a sense,” she said. “Half of what you bring in the room is just who you are.

“I was already very stubborn, you can ask my mom about that, and I was earthy, I loved rolling around outside.”

Baldwin said it was a privilege playing Uncle Iroh and talked about how it was hard to follow in the footsteps of Mako Iwamatsu, who played Uncle Iroh in the first two seasons. Iwamatsu died at 72 from esophageal cancer in 2006.

“Not only was I stepping in to take over an iconic role, but also the iconic actor that played the role,” Baldwin said. “I will never be the first Iroh and I will never be the best Iroh, but being the second Iroh is pretty cool.”

His relationship with Iwamatsu was much like Zuko and Iroh’s nephew-uncle relationship since he started working with the actor when he was 12, Basco said.

“Some of my favorite (moments) was just hanging out with Mako, and him giving me advice like Iroh would do for Zuko,” he said.

The panel also talked about more lighthearted topics including what subjects their characters would pursue in college.

“Zuko 100% dropped out but he was a poli sci major,” Basco said.

Murphy said Toph was a criminal justice major because of her character arc as chief of police in the sequel, Legend of Korra, and Baldwin said Iroh would teach “teaology.”

When asked about the previous Avatar the Last Airbender movie and the upcoming Netflix live action remake Baldwin said, “There is no movie in Ba Sing Se.”

Murphy said she remained hopeful for the remake and that the casting "looks good.” Basco said he talked to the actor playing Zuko in the live action, Dallas Lui, and discussed the portrayal of the character.

“Don’t worry about what I did, do your Zuko, it’s time,” he said about his advice to Lui.

The cast said they didn’t expect the show to have the impact it did, and said they believed it was because of the way the show handled difficult topics.

“This was a show made to be shown after school on Nickelodeon and they’re immediately talking about genocide, domestic abuse, children of war, and trauma from war,” Basco said.

“I can’t believe these were the themes that the show was dealing with on a daily basis.”

