ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama biologists track trio of black bear cubs

By associatedpress
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXMDh_0exuXhqs00

Biologists and researchers are tracking a trio of black bear cubs in northeast Alabama to learn more about how the animals live in the wild.

A team located the young bears in DeKalb County near Mentone and placed collars on them that contain passive integrated transponders, which can be tracked electronically, according to a news release from the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

“That collar expands as they grow. After six to nine months, that collar will fall off. So, if we trap that animal later, the PIT tag will identify as a cub we had previously collared,” said Traci Wood, who works for the wildlife agency.

Researchers were able to find the baby bears by tracking adult female bears that were trapped and fitted with GPS collars last summer. That work revealed the location of bear dens.

The project, which will expand into southwest Alabama this weekend and teams head to the Mobile area to look for more bears to collar, is intended to help researchers learn more about the types of dens used by female bears.

“What that collar also tells us is if that cub has died. If they die, we receive a transmitter signal, and we can find the location of the den and try to determine the cause of death,” said Wood. “This will give an indication of how cubs are recruiting into the population.”

The state, with works with a research team from Auburn University, estimates that from 30 to 35 bears live in northeast Alabama and around 125 live in southwest Alabama. Some of the northern bears move southward and turn up occasionally around Birmingham or Alexander City, the statement said.

Once the cubs that are tracked become adults and are collared again, researchers can learn a lot about bears’ habits and habitat.

“It tells us where they are going, if they’re having cubs in the future,” Wood said. “Hopefully, it’s a long-term look at the life ecology of a bear from when it’s born to its reproductive age.”

Comments / 0

Related
Alabama Now

Alabama finds second case of deadly deer disease

A second case of a disease that’s deadly to deer has been found in Lauderdale County in northwest Alabama, a state agency said, prompting stricter rules about feeding wildlife. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said Monday it was banning baiting and supplemental feeding practices in Lauderdale and...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
San Diego Channel

Photos: Utah biologists check on hibernating bears

Utah biologists took an expedition over the weekend into remote areas of the mountains to check on the condition of hibernating bears. They wanted to see if the bears had babies, check on their health, and replace GPS tracking collars. Faith Jolley with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources documented...
UTAH STATE
WRAL

Black bear cubs rescued, receiving treatment at North Carolina Zoo

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Black bear cubs rescued, receiving treatment at North Carolina Zoo. The brother and sister baby black bear cubs will stay in the North Carolina Zoo...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
City
Mentone, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Alt 101.7

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Black Bear Cubs#Gps#Auburn University
The Guardian

Are women’s bodies private property? In Idaho, apparently they are

If there was any doubt that Roe v Wade has been nullified, Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, put an end to it on Wednesday, when he signed SB1309, known officially as the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, into law. Like Texas’ SB8, Idaho’s new law bans all abortions after six weeks’ gestational age, in plain violation of Roe. But like SB8, the law may well be able to go into effect as scheduled next month, because it is enforced not through state action, but through private lawsuits.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
Outdoor Life

Two Kentucky Anglers Pull a Massive, 94-Pound Blue Cat Out of the Ohio River

It’s probably safe to assume that Michael Robinson and Terry Raymer will never go to work on March 15 again. The two men from Louisville, Kentucky, have fished on that same date four years in a row now. And according to Kentucky Afield, which shared photos of their recent catch on Facebook, every year they’ve managed to put a catfish weighing more than 80 pounds in the boat. The 94-pound blue cat they landed earlier this week outweighs all those fish, and it just might cement an annual tradition.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy