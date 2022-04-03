ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Cowell’s equalizer helps Earthquakes tie Austin 2-2

By Associated Press
KVIA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cade Cowell scored...

kvia.com

KVIA

Moreno, Guzan help Atlanta United beat DC United 1-0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marcelino Moreno scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time to help Atlanta United beat D.C. United 1-0. Brooks Lennon played a corner kick to the far post and Moreno was there for a header that trickled into the net for Atlanta (3-1-1). Atlanta outshot D.C. United (2-3-0) 14-10 overall and 3-2 on target. D.C. United has lost three consecutive games.
MLS
KVIA

Spurs top short-handed Blazers to strengthen play-in hopes

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson had 28 points and the San Antonio Spurs defeated the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 113-92 on Sunday night to strengthen their bid for a play-in berth. Coupled with the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to Denver, San Antonio’s magic number for clinching 10th in the Western Conference is two games. San Antonio center Zach Collins had 18 points and 13 rebounds for his first career double-double. Tre Jones added 18 points and Keita Bates-Diop had 12. Keon Johnson and Ben McLemore had 19 points each to lead Portland.
NBA
KVIA

Lawsuit settled in Texas child’s brain-eating amoeba death

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas city has settled a lawsuit with the parents of a 3-year-old boy who died last September after being infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that was found at a splash pad he’d visited. The Arlington City Council approved a $250,000 settlement Tuesday with the parents of Bakari Williams. He died Sept. 11 after being hospitalized with a rare and typically fatal infection caused by the amoeba. The city said that as part of the settlement, it will invest in health and safety improvements, including technology to automatically shut off splash pads where water readings aren’t in acceptable ranges.
ARLINGTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
