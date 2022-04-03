ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Heat complete sweep of Bulls to stay in first in the East

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BUaB6_0exuSd4V00

Jimmy Butler scored 22 points, and Kyle Lowry added 19 points and a game-high 10 assists as the Miami Heat defeated the host Chicago Bulls 127-109 on Saturday night.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls (45-33) with a game-high 33 points on 11-for-21 shooting, including 5-for-12 on 3-pointers. The Bulls, who had their two-game win streak broken, also got 26 points from DeMar DeRozan, who had 50 in his previous contest.

Miami (50-28), which leads the Eastern Conference and swept all four games from Chicago this season, also got 19 points off the bench from Tyler Herro. Butler had a well-rounded game with seven rebounds and six assists as the Heat improved to 23-15 on the road.

Heat center Bam Adebayo had 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting, and he added seven rebounds and three assists.

Chicago’s excellent home record fell to 27-11.

The Heat shot the ball well all night, hitting on 53.7 percent from the floor, including 17-for-34 on 3-pointers.

Chicago shot 43.0 percent from the floor, including 9-for-34 on 3-pointers (26.5 percent).

Miami got off to a 27-25 start by shooting a superb 80 percent.

They cooled off slightly but still led 31-30 at the end of the first quarter, shooting 63.6 percent as compared to 42.9 percent for Chicago. The Bulls stayed in the game due to their zero turnovers and 11 points from LaVine.

The Heat extended their halftime lead to 66-57. For the first half, Miami shot 57.5 percent from the floor, including 6-for-12 on 3-pointers, and 14-of-15 on free throws (93.3 percent). Chicago shot 42.9 percent, although the Bulls had a first-half-high 18 points from LaVine.

Miami stretched its advantage to 98-79 by the end of the third quarter. The Heat’s shooting through three quarters remained hot -- 58.1 percent from the floor and 12-for-22 on 3-pointers (54.5).

In the fourth quarter, Chicago went on a 7-0 run, cutting its deficit to 111-97. But a Herro 3-pointer ended Chicago’s momentum, and Miami cruised from there.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Reuters
Reuters

394K+

Followers

309K+

Posts

186M+

Views

Follow Reuters and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
Reuters

Tyler Herro, Heat go on scoring binge, rout Hornets

EditorsNote: Adds punctuation in lede, other edits. Tyler Herro scored a season-high 35 points, leading the host Miami Heat to a 144-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night. Miami set records for most points in a regulation game and most 3-pointers in any contest (23). Jimmy Butler added...
MIAMI, FL
Reuters

Thunder win 2nd straight, send Blazers to 8th loss in row

Jaylen Hoard scored a career-high 24 points and tied a career high with 20 rebounds to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 98-94 home win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. The Thunder (24-55) have won back-to-back games, narrowing their chances of earning one of the bottom three...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Kyle Lowry
Reuters

Bucks beat Bulls to sweep season series

Brook Lopez scored a season-high 28 points, Khris Middleton added 19 points and Jrue Holiday had 11 points and 13 assists to lift the visiting Milwaukee Bucks to a 127-106 victory against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night. Milwaukee (49-30) stopped a two-game losing streak to move into a tie...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

Kevin Durant Calls Out Stephen A. Smith: NBA World Reacts

On a recent episode of First Take, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith quoted a fake report regarding James Harden and Kyrie Irving. The report that Smith mentioned was from a Twitter page, called Ballsack Sports. This account constantly posts fabricated stories to generate some buzz on social media. Clearly, Smith...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Miami Heat#The Eastern Conference
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

NBA at 75: 2010s featured seismic shifts on, off the court

Two of the NBA's most significant dynasties emerged in the second decade of the 2000s.LeBron James teamed up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to form a Miami Heat super team that reached four straight finals, winning a pair of championships.Then came the ascension of Steph Curry’s fling-it-up-from anywhere Golden State Warriors, who claimed three titles of their own and shredded all conventional wisdom on how far from the basket constituted a good shot.There were also significant developments happening away from the court.With James, Curry and others setting the tone, NBA players increasingly led a clarion call for social justice...
NBA
Reuters

Spurs close in on play-in berth with win over Nuggets

EditorsNote: Removes extra word from lede, other edits. Devin Vassell and Kelden Johnson scored 20 points each, Josh Richardson had 18 and the visiting San Antonio Spurs beat the Denver Nuggets 116-97 on Tuesday night. Tre Jones had 14 points and 10 assists, Jakob Poeltl also scored 14 points and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Reuters

Jazz seal top-6 playoff berth with OT win over Grizzlies

Rudy Gobert scored five of his 22 points late in overtime and hauled in 21 rebounds to help the Utah Jazz escape with a 121-115 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night in Salt Lake City. The Jazz’s win combined with the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 132-114 loss to the Washington...
MEMPHIS, TN
Reuters

Raptors rally against Hawks to clinch playoff spot

Pascal Siakam scored a game-high 31 points and the Toronto Raptors clinched an Eastern Conference playoff spot with eight straight points that helped produce a 118-108 victory over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. Fred VanVleet contributed a 3-pointer to the difference-making run for Toronto (46-33), the current fifth...
ATLANTA, GA
Reuters

Reuters

394K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy