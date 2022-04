Down the stretch, Tampa Bay will need to return to the stingy defensive play that has defined their last two Cup runs. Following Monday's 6-2 loss to Toronto, Jon Cooper stated: "I thought we had kind of turned a corner a little bit, but clearly we haven't." The "corner" Cooper thought they had turned was the team's improved play during their recent four-game winning streak. The "we haven't" conclusion came after the last two games, home defeats to Montreal (in the shootout) and the Maple Leafs. What went right during the win streak that has subsequently gone wrong since?

TAMPA, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO