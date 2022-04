Two of the NBA's most significant dynasties emerged in the second decade of the 2000s.LeBron James teamed up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to form a Miami Heat super team that reached four straight finals, winning a pair of championships.Then came the ascension of Steph Curry’s fling-it-up-from anywhere Golden State Warriors, who claimed three titles of their own and shredded all conventional wisdom on how far from the basket constituted a good shot.There were also significant developments happening away from the court.With James, Curry and others setting the tone, NBA players increasingly led a clarion call for social justice...

NBA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO