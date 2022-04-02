ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tony Vitello recaps Tennessee's game No. 2 win at Vanderbilt

By Dan Harralson
 3 days ago
No. 1 Tennessee (26-1, 8-0 SEC) defeated No. 5 Vanderbilt (20-6, 4-4 SEC), 5-2, Saturday at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tennessee.

Saturday’s Victory clinched as series win for the Vols.

Tennessee defeated the Commodores, 6-2, Friday in game No. 1.

First pitch for the series finale Sunday is slated for 2 p.m. EDT. SEC Network+ will televise the Southeastern Conference in-state matchup.

Saturday’s win is Tennessee’s 10th consecutive SEC victory dating back to last season. The Vols have started 8-0 in conference play in 2022 and defeated LSU twice in the NCAA super regionals last season.

Following Tennessee’s win Saturday at Hawkins Field, Vols’ head coach Tony Vitello discussed his team’s performance.

Vitello’s media availability can be watched below.

