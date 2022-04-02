ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

No. 1 Tennessee wins 10th consecutive SEC game, clinches series at Vanderbilt

By Ken Lay
 3 days ago
No. 1 Tennessee clinched its Southeastern Conference series against Vanderbilt with a 5-2 victory Saturday at Hawkins Field in Nashville.

The Volunteers (26-1, 8-0 SEC) scored three runs in the first inning and never trailed.

Tennessee starter Chase Dollander pitched into the ninth inning against Vanderbilt (20-6, 4-4 SEC) before giving way to closer Redmond Walsh. Walsh retired all three batters he faced en route to earning his fourth save of the season.

Dollander (5-0) pitched eight innings and yielded two runs, three hits and one walk. He struck out five and surrendered a pair of home runs in the seventh inning to Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Spencer Jones.

Tennessee third baseman Trey Lipscomb went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs.

Jordan Beck was 2-for-5 with a double. He scored one run and drove in another.

