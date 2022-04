The new Ford Maverick pickup truck is now selling at a rate that surpasses many competitors. Let’s use some other trucks as a comparison to see how well it is selling. The new Ford Maverick pickup truck is one of the most successful new vehicle launches of this decade. Although it was just recently introduced, and during the worst possible time in history, the Maverick’s U.S. deliveries in Q1 put it within striking distance of second place in one of the most important vehicle segments in America - smaller than full-size pickups.

