This insane car combines the raw brutality of a stroker V8 with the grace and elegance of the iconic Ford Gran Torino. Many car enthusiasts remember the iconic Clint Eastwood film, “Gran Torino,” which utilized one of the most unique and beautiful cars to ever roll off the Ford assembly line to symbolize the father/son relationship between the main characters. This car was the perfect choice for the film as it is a far lesser-known model than its Mustang or Mercury brethren. Nowadays, we have an even more excellent Gran Torino rolling around the streets of California with a massive V8 motor under the hood. The reasoning behind comparing the two cars is that this customized Ford beast was a tribute to the current owner’s grandmother. She was the original owner of this vehicle.

