Cemetery maintenance workshop held in Texarkana

Willis-Knighton Health System announced a humanitarian medical project to support Ukraine on Friday, March 25. The City says they hope to install more than 100 city-owned cameras. Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Cass County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Details on the incident are slim at this time. 1 dead,...
Many LSU Health students made a “bald” move on Thursday, March 17. It’s annual Geaux Bald Shave Day!. Wiley College students awarded $300K to make short film; rapper T.I. surprises students with video call. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The film is scheduled to be finished by...
MOUNTAIN PINE, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities said a man who was connected to a boating incident on Lake Ouachita earlier this week has been identified. Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officials told content partner KARK that the man was identified as Steven Garnett, 37, of Benton. Officials also told KARK...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro attorney has filed a lawsuit against a Little Rock funeral home after his clients said the funeral home cremated their loved one against their wishes, preventing the deceased from being “raptured following the second coming.”. According to the suit, Harold D. Lee, of...
BATON ROUGE, La. -- State livestock agents arrested a Shreveport woman March 23 for theft of livestock in Red River Parish, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission said Wednesday in a news release. Vera R. Ary, 68, was arrested in Red River Parish. LDAF’s...
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A drowning victim who went missing on the Ouachita River Sunday was recovered Friday morning. The Camden Police Department and Camden Fire Department were dispatched to the area of the River Walk Sunday, March 27 for a victim in distress. Once on the scene, the...
HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a teen who went missing Thursday. According to police, 16-year-old Avery Nicole Johnson was last seen at her home in Haughton by her parents. Johnson is approximately 5 feet and 5 inches...
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Residents are being warned by the Topeka Police Department to stay alert for thefts occurring at local cemeteries. On Friday, the TPD announced via Facebook that Topekans should keep an eye out for suspicious activities in and around local cemeteries. The post went on to say the police department has received reports […]
WARREN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Warren School District, students and faculty are switching to Alternative Methods of Instruction, AMI, on Thursday March 31, 2022, and continue until further notice. On Wednesday, March 30, 2022, Warren High School in Warren, Ark. was reportedly on fire at approximately 6 PM. Firefighters from the Warren Fire […]
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — There’s a commercial fire in downtown Texarkana, Texas. Authorities say a vacant furniture store is on fire. This is a developing situation. Further details are not yet available. KSLA News 12 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more...
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Texas are looking for more information after a man was found unresponsive Tuesday night. Around 11:40 p.m. police were called to the 500 block of Melton St where they found 53-year-old Johnny Robinson on the couch. Robinson was unresponsive and was taken to the Wadley Regional Medical Center. He died earlier Wednesday.
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A man is in critical condition after being hit by a stray bullet in Texarkana Friday night. According to police, the 33-year-old and his wife went to get ice from a self-serve machine in the Oaklawn Village parking lot just after 6:00 p.m. He was hit in the chest by a stray bullet that officers believe came from a gunfight between two people about 50 yards away.
Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 79,384,637 Americans have been infected with the virus — and over 960,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections […]
