Cemetery maintenance workshop held in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A man is in critical condition after being hit by a stray bullet in Texarkana Friday night. According to police, the 33-year-old and his wife went to get ice from a self-serve machine in the Oaklawn Village parking lot just after 6:00 p.m. He was hit in the chest by a stray bullet that officers believe came from a gunfight between two people about 50 yards away.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO