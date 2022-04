Theodore Wiggens and Hunter Roy each won three events to lead the Granite Hills boys track and field team to a narrow 65-62 victory over Silverado on Wednesday. Wiggens took first in all three jumping events. He recorded 5-foot-10 in the high jump, 18-feet-4 ½ inches in the long jump and 38 feet in the triple jump.

VICTORVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO