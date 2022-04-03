ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Amazon's New Union Demands Company Start Bargaining in May

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - The union that Amazon.com Inc workers recently voted to represent them has demanded the company start bargaining in early May and cease any...

Art Thomas
2d ago

Oh boy, all them employees will find out they can be replaced while picketing. There is you union vote. There goes your job. The union bosses are already getting rich off your backs.

Stoptheinsanity
2d ago

So, how much are union dues per pay check? Can you still get your college tuition paid. Will they all make $30 an hour??? And when will Amazon close??

