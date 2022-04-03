ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Fresh turmoil for Pakistan as PM Khan dodges ouster, opposition vows fight

By Asif Shahzad, Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oh0EE_0extuGbv00
Pakistani lawmakers of the united opposition walk towards the parliament house building to cast their vote on a motion of no-confidence to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Islamabad, Pakistan April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

ISLAMABAD, April 3 (Reuters) - Pakistan's political turmoil deepened on Sunday, when Prime Minister Imran Khan avoided an attempt to oust him and sought fresh elections, a move the opposition challenged as treasonous and vowed to fight.

The deputy speaker of parliament, a member of Khan's party, blocked an opposition no-confidence motion that Khan had widely been expected to lose.

But the reprieve set up a potential constitutional battle, increasing the uncertainty in the nuclear-armed country of 220 million people.

President Arif Alvi, also of Khan's party, approved his request to dissolve parliament and Khan called on the nation to prepare for fresh elections.

But Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, head of the opposition Pakistan People's Party, promised a sit-in at the parliament and told reporters, "We are also moving to the Supreme Court today."

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, the front-runner to replace Khan if he were removed, called the parliamentary block "nothing short of high treason".

"There will be consequences for blatant & brazen violation of the Constitution," Sharif said on Twitter, saying he hoped the Supreme Court would play a role to uphold the Constitution.

The opposition blames Khan for failing to revive the economy and crack down on corruption. He has said, without citing evidence, that the move to oust him was orchestrated by the United States, a claim Washington denies. read more

The opposition and analysts say Khan, an international cricket champion turned politician who rose to power in 2018 on the powerful military's support, had fallen out with it, a charge he and the military deny.

"Army has nothing to do with the political process," Major General Babar Iftikhar, the head of the military's public relations wing, told Reuters in response to a question about the institution's involvement in Sunday's developments.

The Supreme Court is aware of Sunday's political developments, the chief justice's office said.

The chief justice "has taken notice of current situation. Further details will be shared soon," a statement from his office said.

No prime minister has finished a full five-year term since Pakistan's independence from Britain in 1947, and generals on several occasions have ruled the country, which is perennially at odds with fellow nuclear-armed neighbour India.

BULLET DODGED FOR NOW

State Minister for Information Farrukh Habib said fresh elections would be held in 90 days, although that decision rests with the president and the election commission.

Khan's cabinet was dissolved but he will remain prime minister, said Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet.

Deputy Attorney General Raja Khalid, a top prosecutor, resigned, calling the government's parliamentary move unconstitutional. "What has happened can only be expected in the rule of a dictator," he told local media.

Pakistan's potential fresh instability comes as it faces high inflation, dwindling foreign reserves and widening increasing deficits. The country is in the middle of a tough International Monetary Fund bailout programme.

In addition to economic crisis, Islamabad faces challenges including an attempt to balance global pressure to prod the Taliban in neighbouring Afghanistan to meet human rights commitments while trying to limit instability there.

Khan lost his majority in parliament after allies quit his coalition government and he suffered a spate of defections within his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

With coalition partners and some of his own lawmakers defecting earlier in the week, Khan had looked set to fall below the 172 votes needed to survive the no-confidence vote if the opposition had remained united. read more

A prominent newspaper had recently said Khan was "as good as gone", but he had urged his supporters to take to the streets on Sunday ahead of the planned vote.

Instead, legislators from Khan's party shouted, "A friend of America is a traitor" to Pakistan, as they gathered before the speaker's dais. Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri announced the no-confidence motion was against the constitution.

Opposition benches, appearing shocked by the unexpected move, mostly remained seated.

On the streets of the capital Islamabad, there was a heavy police and paramilitary presence, with shipping containers used to block off roads, according to a Reuters witness.

Police were seen detaining three supporters of Khan's ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party outside parliament, but the streets were otherwise calm.

Reporting by Asif Shahzad and Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam in Islamabad; Writing by Alasdair Pal; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Reuters
Reuters

393K+

Followers

309K+

Posts

186M+

Views

Follow Reuters and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Vice

North Korea Is Pissed After Pakistani Police Raided Its Embassy Over Bootlegging Suspicions

Pakistan has apologized to North Korea for raiding the North Korean Embassy in a bizarre diplomatic row involving rogue cops and allegedly illicit booze. The embassy on Tuesday accused Islamabad police of breaking into its premises and threatening intervening diplomatic staff with guns. Local media reported that police in the Pakistani capital acted on a tip that the mission was keeping a “huge quantity of liquor.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Pakistan seeks lifetime disqualification for defectors from PM Khan's party

ISLAMABAD, March 21 (Reuters) - Pakistan's government asked the Supreme Court on Monday to advise if it could seek lifelong disqualification of dissidents from Prime Minister Imran Khan's ruling party ahead of a no-confidence vote that weakens his prospects of retaining power. With parliament set on Friday to take up...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arif Alvi
Person
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Person
Imran Khan
Daily Mail

Chinese-owned TikTok rushes to move all US user data to the US and put American staff in control to head off privacy concerns by DC regulators over spying by Communist government

Chinese-owned TikTok is frantically working to move all data it holds on US users to the US, and putting an American team in control, according to reports. ByteDance, owner of the popular social video app, has launched Project Texas, which will also see an end to US employees reporting to its managers in Beijing.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Brink of NUCLEAR war: Ex-RAF chief warns the world could be only 'a few steps' from atomic weapons being used as increasingly desperate Putin struggles to win his war in Ukraine

Nuclear war is 'no longer unthinkable' and atomic weapons 'could' be used as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, a former military chief warned today. Air Marshal Edward Stringer said Vladimir Putin sanctioning the deployment of nuclear weapons was 'in the realms of possibility' and 'only a few steps away'. He...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf#International Cricket#Pakistan People S Party#The Supreme Court#Twitter
Daily Mail

Families of 81 men put to death by Saudi Arabia in one day says F1 leadership should speak out against regime ahead of Grand Prix

Families of the 81 men put to death by Saudi Arabia in a single day have spoken out about the country’s hosting of Sunday’s Grand Prix just two weeks after the executions. More than half of those killed were said to have taken part in anti-government demonstrations and nearly three-quarters were accused of non-lethal offences.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Putin 'agrees to meet Zelensky': Russian President 'is ready to talk' with Ukrainian leader after he accused his troops of war crimes – as his deputy PM refuses to give up territory

Vladimir Putin has reportedly 'finally agreed' to meet in person with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for peace talks. The Russian tyrant will allegedly meet Zelensky 'at some point', the Express reported, after the Ukrainian leader accused Russia of 'war crimes' amid the bombing of an art school and theatre in Mariupol where civilians were sheltering.
POLITICS
CBS News

"It's coming": President Biden warns of "evolving" Russian cyber threat to U.S.

President Biden warned Monday that "evolving intelligence" suggests Russia is exploring options for potential cyber attacks targeting U.S. critical infrastructure. "The magnitude of Russia's cyber capacity is fairly consequential," Mr. Biden said, addressing the Business Roundtable, an association of some of the nation's largest corporations. "And it's coming." While there's...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Afghanistan
Country
India
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Army
Reuters

Reuters

393K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy