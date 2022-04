Lakeland Commissioners will be voting on another proposal for 252 apartments in SW Lakeland. Lakeland City Commissioners are expected to vote Monday on another zoning change that could clear the way for a new, high-density apartment complex off the southwest corner of West Pipkin and Yates roads. West Pipkin Road is currently under construction with plans to widen it to a four-lane road from Medulla Road to Harden Boulevard.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 17 DAYS AGO