Shoppers are delighted after Aldi relaunches the popular Bertie Beetle ice creams in stores - and a pack costs just $4.99

By Amelia Roach
 3 days ago

An Aldi shopper has excited hundreds after she announced the supermarket giant has relaunched ice creams made with an iconic Australian chocolate.

Mum-of-two Linda was quick to spread the news on Facebook that the beloved Bertie Beetle Mini Choc Sticks have made a return to stores.

The social media post received more than 500 'likes' and many comments from fans who are already planning their trip to Aldi.

An Aldi shopper has excited hundreds after she announced that the supermarket store has relaunched ice creams that are made with an iconic Australian chocolate (pictured) 

'You best believe I'm running to the shops now. Our family favourite is finally back,' a mum wrote in the comments.

'I've heard good things about these ice creams. Can't wait to try them, I'm a big Bertie Beetle fan,' another wrote.

'If you haven't tried these you're missing out. They are delicious,' a third wrote.

 The Bertie Beetle ice creams come covered in its famous chocolate that Aussies have loved for decades, with pieces of sweet honeycomb throughout

The Bertie Beetle ice creams come covered in its famous chocolate that Aussies have loved for decades, with pieces of sweet honeycomb throughout.

Fans of the iconic beetle-shaped chocolate bars can get a box of mini ice cream sticks from the freezer aisle for only $4.99 for a pack of six.

The indulgent dessert was relaunched last year and those who got their hands on the treats say they were a 'huge hit' among their families.

Those who tasted the ice cream described it as 'delicious' and 'tasty' while others said it brought back a lot of childhood memories such as the Sydney Royal Easter Show 

The Peter's ice cream range was first sold exclusively at Woolworths in 2019 - but were quietly discontinued a few months later.

Many called on the brand to relaunch the range, with one saying: 'Bring them back, they were great. Extra creamy and also with a chocolate malty flavour.'

Those who tasted the ice cream described it as 'delicious' and 'tasty' while others said it brought back a lot of childhood memories such as the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

