ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

How decreased contraceptive access affects women

By By CAROLYN KOMATSOULIS
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RLnX2_0extUM2z00

Birth control and family planning are inextricably linked, but some Idahoans face obstacles accessing contraceptives.

Those obstacles were accentuated during the legislative session, when legislators killed a bill, SB 1260, that would have extended birth control prescription maximums to six months . The bill failed 24-44.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has named family planning one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century. However, some residents experience financial barriers, a lack of knowledge or transportation issues. This lack of access can have profound impacts on public health.

Contraceptives allow women to have the number of children they want when they’re ready, said Gina Pannell, Central District Health division administrator of family and clinic services.

For example, a lot of unintended pregnancies can happen to women who wanted a second child, but not as soon as it happened, she said.

“It has the ability to impact a family, right, if you’re already struggling to care for that one child and afford all the things that are related,” Pannell said. “Now you have a second one. ... Contraception allows the choice to create that reproductive life plan.”

But being ready can entail more than just being emotionally ready to have children. For example, women on birth control can wait to have children until they have their mental health in check or until they’ve stopped using tobacco.

Some women choose to wait until they can improve their physical health, Pannell said.

“Having a child without the means to be able to raise them or just have them as an addition to taking care of yourself is a big burden on individuals who are not ready,” Pannell said. “It has long-term impacts, as far as your ability to contribute to the economy.”

In addition, contraceptives have lowered maternal mortality, in part because prenatal care is not just for the infant. Women who are able to wait until they can afford the prenatal care will receive medical attention during checkups.

But contraceptive access can have benefits on more than just an individual level.

A child born on Medicaid will likely stay on Medicaid, Pannell said.

“It’s really hard to kind of get out of this cycle of poverty,” Pannell said.

Issues with access

A year’s supply of contraceptives is cost-effective and improves adherence and continuation rates, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. For example, in rural counties, people who can only get prescriptions for periods of time like three months can face obstacles with transportation or needing to see someone in person.

Most birth control users in Idaho have to refill their prescription monthly, said Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman, Idaho state director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates.

“So obviously having to refill every month or every two months, that’s a burden that makes perfect use challenging,” DelliCarpini-Tolman said. “Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, pharmacy wait times have skyrocketed. Even shipping delays are slowing down the delivery of mail order prescriptions.”

If used perfectly, the birth control pill is 99% effective in preventing pregnancy. However, with typical use, the pill is less effective.

Perfect use would include taking the pill at the same time each day and never missing a dose.

The American Civil Liberties Union previously supported a 2021 version of the bill that would have expanded access to 12 months.

“Meaningful access to contraception is integral to our vision of a world in which people are free to express their sexuality, form intimate relationships, lead healthy sexual lives and decide whether and when to have children,” the ACLU of Idaho wrote on its website .

Increasing the supply to six months would be "a good step in the right direction," ACLU of Idaho Policy Strategist Lauren Bramwell said.

In 2010, Gem State women had 12,000 unintended pregnancies, according to the CDC. Research shows more than 90% of abortions are in cases of unintended pregnancies.

"Legislators say time and time again that they want to decrease the number of abortions in our state," Bramwell said. "But when measures are introduced that would decrease the number of unintended pregnancies, those measures fail."

But there are other barriers to contraceptive access in the Treasure Valley, beyond the length of prescriptions.

Central District Health is a Title X recipient, which means it receives federal funds to support family planning. In practice, this means Central District Health can charge no fee to those whose income qualifies.

But Pannell said Central District Health is the only Title X provider in the Treasure Valley.

“Access has been an issue because if you can’t afford the birth control, then why would you go to an appointment?” Pannell said.

The Treasure Valley is a contraceptive desert, according to the nonprofit Power to Decide. Ada and Canyon counties have closer to one full-range clinic per 5,000 women, but ideally there would be one per 1,000 women.

This ability to access contraceptives can in some ways be a double standard, because male birth control does not serve a purpose beyond preventing birth and sexually transmitted diseases. However, the pill can treat things like painful period symptoms, migraines and endometriosis for women.

“Birth control is not just for contraceptive needs … it is also to address a host of medical issues,” said Tara Mancini, Power to Decide’s director of public policy. “It’s ridiculous in any scenario to not be able to access basic health care.”

Contraceptives are “an integral component of women’s health care,” according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Stigma is another barrier because people can feel uncomfortable purchasing or requesting contraceptives.

In addition to its clinic in the Treasure Valley, Central District Health has clinics in more remote places like McCall and Mountain Home.

“We’re only up there (in McCall) about once a month on average,” said Savannah Klinginsmith, nurse practitioner with Central District Health. “There can be financial barriers, maybe no insurance because most insurance will cover contraception.”

There’s also a knowledge barrier as far as clients knowing things like how contraception works and how pregnancy occurs, Klinginsmith said. Others don’t know about the services available.

Idaho access mirrors political trends

Although abortion rights have been longstanding political and ethical battles, recently state legislatures across the U.S. have taken to protesting contraceptive access, according to Vogue.

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., last week railed against the Griswold v. Connecticut Supreme Court decision, which gave married women access to contraceptives.

And DelliCarpini-Tolman, with Planned Parenthood, said the decision to vote down the contraceptives bill was a byproduct of the Idaho legislature becoming more extreme.

Extremism and polarization are increasing in the Gem State, the Idaho Press previously reported .

Idaho Reps. Brent Crane and Heather Scott didn’t respond to requests for comment. Both spoke out against the bill during the March 14 Legislative debate.

Crane, R-Nampa, said during the debate that he was frantically communicating with pro-life groups that did not support the bill. He did not specify why.

“I can’t imagine that the pro-life groups are in favor of this bill,” Scott, R-Blanchard, said at the time.

Chelsea Gaona Lincoln, Idaho programs manager for Legal Voice, said she would love to see comprehensive reproductive education in the state as well as expanded access to birth control.

“I think it pairs along with the fact that reproductive and sexual health education has also been under attack in recent leg sessions,” Gaona Lincoln said. “It speaks to the fact that there are those in the state that would like to push their will or beliefs upon the larger population.”

Comments / 0

Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal

3K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

734K+

Views

Related
Idaho State Journal

Health care provider sues over Idaho's strict abortion ban

BOISE — A regional Planned Parenthood organization is suing Idaho over a new law that bans nearly all abortions by allowing potential family members of the embryo to sue abortion providers. The law, which is based on a similar one that Texas enacted last year, was signed by Idaho Gov. Brad Little last week. At the time, the governor said he supported the anti-abortion policy but was worried the enforcement mechanism of the law would soon be “proven both unconstitutional and unwise.” ...
IDAHO STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Florida’s Matt Gaetz Votes Against Lowering Price of Insulin – His Answer? Diabetics Should Lose Weight Instead

An insensitive comment given Florida's diabetes problem. Matt GaetzGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Floridian Representative Matt Gaetz, was one of 193 House Republicans who in April voted against capping the cost of insulin at $35 per month. He's sadly not in a minority amongst members of the GOP who were against the bill - fortunately for American diabetics who rely upon the critical drug to stay alive, the vote passed with 193 votes in favor.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mccall, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Local
Idaho Health
beckershospitalreview.com

How the pandemic affected pay of women in healthcare

During the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, for the first time ever, more women than men lost their jobs in the U.S. The disproportionate burden of caregiving for women and segregation of occupation coalesced to hit women hard during the pandemic, contributing to 11.9 million women losing their jobs according to a March 15 report from the department of labor.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Idaho State Journal

Ban on business vax mandates fails as lawmakers wrap up session

BOISE — Idaho lawmakers on Thursday failed to override any of GOP Gov. Brad Little’s vetoes, including his veto of the only bill they passed this year to address business vaccine requirements after considering numerous other proposals; legislators then adjourned their session for the year. GOP Gov. Brad Little vetoed SB 1381, the “Coronavirus Pause Act,” on Monday; it sought to impose a one-year ban on businesses, venues or employers in Idaho requiring coronavirus vaccines. Little said the bill “significantly expands government overreach into the...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Fake conservatives embrace welfare over work

Chalk up another strike against the Libertarians Identifying as Republicans (LIARs) who mouth conservative buzzwords, but vote against conservative government. Like body-snatchers mimicking humans, these politicians pretend conservatism only for the power it gives them. Case in point: A long-standing plank of conservatism is work over welfare. As President Ronald...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marsha Blackburn
Person
Brent Crane
Idaho State Journal

Sheriff Rowland allowed to keep his attorney

BLACKFOOT — Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland will be allowed to keep Justin Oleson as his attorney after a judge dismissed a motion to disqualify Oleson. The Idaho Attorney General’s Office had motioned for Oleson to be removed, arguing that his representation of Rowland created a conflict of interest because Oleson also is the prosecutor for Custer County. In the motion Lead Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Nye argued that Oleson...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Transportation Department hosts on-the-job training

The Idaho Transportation Department recently hosted a free, on-the-job training exercise in Blackfoot for trainees in the department’s annual intensive five-week training program. The on-the-job training at the Blackfoot northbound rest stop on March 24 involved trainees working on a portion of sidewalk there that needed replacing. There were about 16 trainees at the training site participating in what the state’s transportation department calls part of an innovative effort to help Idaho continue to meet its high demand for skilled construction work using qualified Idahoans. ...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho governor vetoes change in school funding formula

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday vetoed legislation altering the way money is allocated to K-12 schools. The Republican governor vetoed the measure that would have switched from an average daily attendance to student enrollment counts. The method to allocate money has been a hot topic in the Idaho Legislature for a number of years. The coronavirus pandemic forced the issue the last several years with remote learning,...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Virginia group targets Idaho attorney general as May primary approaches

BOISE — A Fairfax, Virginia, organization run by wealthy New York real estate investor Howard Rich has launched an all-out campaign in Idaho targeting Idaho GOP Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, mailing thousands of fliers to Idahoans mocking the Idaho official and urging Idahoans to call him. Wasden said Wednesday that his office, whose official number is printed in the fliers and other materials in the campaign, has been receiving calls, but the majority have been supportive. “What a number of them have said to me...
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut Supreme Court#Contraception#Child Health#Idaho Legislature#Cdc#Idahoans#Central District Health
Idaho State Journal

Montpelier got its name from Brigham Young and now will be home to Latter-day Saints temple

A Southeast Idaho town that received its name from Brigham Young himself will now be home to a Latter-day Saints temple. Church President Russell M. Nelson announced at Sunday’s April conference in Salt Lake City that Montpelier would be one of 17 communities across the globe to receive temples. The news confirms rampant rumors in the Bear Lake Valley during the past couple of years about the arrival of a...
MONTPELIER, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho governor vetoes bill on judicial appointment process

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday vetoed legislation involving the process for judicial appointments. The Republican governor in his veto message wrote that he sees a need for modernization, but lawmakers need to spend more time talking with those involved in the process. The proposed law passed the House and Senate with large majorities, but not enough to overcome a veto in either chamber. Idaho lawmakers...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

A Second Round of COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Approved

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its recommendations on COVID-19 vaccine boosters. The recommendations are as follows: • Certain immunocompromised individuals and people over the age of 50 who received an initial booster dose at least 4 months ago to be eligible for another mRNA booster (Pfizer or Moderna). • Adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine at...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Many lawmakers retaliate against constitutional truth tellers

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has accumulated quite a cadre of political enemies in the Idaho Legislature for giving honest, accurate legal advice on legislative bills that contain fatal constitutional flaws. He does not volunteer the opinions — they are only provided in response to requests from legislators. The AG’s opinion-writing duty is much like the work of a judge — there is no room for personal or political beliefs when telling the Legislature what is legal and what is not. This is important information because the state can face significant liability for placing unconstitutional laws on the books.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
ACLU
News Break
Politics
Idaho State Journal

Learning as an emotional process

Emotions are vital to learning. The way students feel about themselves and about particular educational tasks influences their success. Students tend to avoid tasks they dislike and situations that make them feel incompetent. This avoidance has a spiraling effect that denies kids the opportunity for practice when they most need it. Further, it may be that some learners may not feel sufficiently secure to enable them to make mistakes; hence, they may ignore any errors they make or forget about them as quickly as possible.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Mixed results for Oregon's pioneering drug decriminalization

SALEM (AP) — Oregon voters approved a ballot measure in 2020 to decriminalize hard drugs after being told it was a way to establish and fund addiction recovery centers that would offer people aid instead of incarceration. Yet in the first year after the new approach took effect in February 2021, only 1% of people who received citations for possessing controlled substances asked for help via a new hotline. With...
OREGON STATE
Idaho State Journal

Portland extends housing emergency for three more years

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The City Council in Portland, Oregon, has voted unanimously to extend the citywide housing state of emergency for three more years. KOIN-TV reports the housing state of emergency declaration extended Wednesday gives the city flexibility when it comes to zoning. Portland’s zoning code does not allow mass shelters on industrial property, but with the extension the city says it can bypass those zoning laws to build shelters​.
PORTLAND, OR
Idaho State Journal

The next legislature

Around this time of any year ending in an even number, plenty of news stories declaim how changed the next legislature will be, once the election is held, with retired or defeated or office-shifted lawmakers no longer there. The excellent Idaho Ed News, for example, just noted how the legislature’s...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy