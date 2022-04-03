ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ralph Lauren Embraces Optimism with Fall/Winter 2022 Collection

By Editorial Policy
manofmany.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRalph Lauren recently debuted its Fall/Winter 2022 Collection inside a modern space within the NYC’s Museum of Modern Art, leaning into elements of refined luxury and sculptural design. Opting for a space that inspired audiences globally, Lauren used the area of stunning views of the city skyline to immerse attendees in...

manofmany.com

Footwear News

Janelle Monae, Lily Collins and Rachel Brosnahan Give Tuxedo Inspiration Glamorous Twists at Ralph Lauren’s Fall 2022 Fashion Show

Click here to read the full article. Ralph Lauren attracted a boldface roster of names for the debut of its fall 2022 collection on Tuesday in New York at the Museum of Modern Art. Among those who held court on the front row, Janelle Monae, Lily Collins and Rachel Brosnahan arrived in tuxedo-inspired looks. Standing out from the palette of black and white, Monae accessorized her outfit with a bright yellow fuzzy stole over a long black coat. The ensemble was complete with black high-waisted trousers, a white tuxedo shirt and a tie with a floral knot. For footwear, the singer stood...
AOL Corp

Why Polo Ralph Lauren's HBCU-inspired new collection leaves some conflicted

Polo Ralph Lauren will release a capsule collection inspired by Spelman, Morehouse and collegiate Black fashion's impact on American style and evolution. The HBCU (historically Black colleges and universities)-influenced collection, which launches on March 29, will feature outerwear, knits, tailored suits, dresses, footwear and accessories designed by Spelman and Morehouse alumni who work at the company. This capsule marks the first time the brand has produced a campaign with an all-Black cast, utilizing talent from students, faculty and alumni at both institutions. Acclaimed fashion photographer Nadine Ijewere lensed the shoot.
Vogue Magazine

A New Collection From Ralph Lauren Salutes the Stylish Legacy of Two HBCUs

Two summers ago, when companies across the country were urged to reexamine their approaches to race, representation, and inclusivity at every level of operation, Ralph Lauren made a series of commitments. Many related to the brand’s recruitment process and the makeup of its leadership teams, to fostering dialogue and facilitating understanding—but one particular action step had more philosophical underpinnings. “We will examine how we portray the American Dream—in the stories we tell, the creators we champion, the faces we elevate, the families we hero, and the media partners we support,” wrote Lauren and Patrice Louvet, the president and CEO of the Ralph Lauren Corporation, in an open letter to their staff. In 2020, WASP-ish whiteness was no longer a suitable shorthand for American achievement.
Polo Ralph Lauren Unveils HBCU Capsule Collection for Morehouse and Spelman Colleges

Polo Ralph Lauren is celebrating a facet of American collegiate life never before examined at the brand. The historic fashion label announced Tuesday the launch of the Polo Ralph Lauren Exclusively for Morehouse and Spelman Colleges Collection, a limited-edition capsule collection inspired by the heritage and traditions of the historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
iheart.com

Ralph Lauren Designs Limited Collection Spotlighting HBCUs

Polo Ralph Lauren has teamed up with a couple of HBCUs to design a limited collection. The legendary fashion brand is collaborating with Spelman College and Morehouse for a limited-edition collection. The collection will include tailored suits, dresses, crewnecks, cardigans, footwear and other pieces. The fashion will be crafted by...
WFMZ-TV Online

Fashion-Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren returns to runway in a show of relaxed luxury. In his first show since 2019, Ralph Lauren transformed a long room at the Museum of Modern Art into a cozy salon Tuesday night to debut a moneyed collection of mostly black and white for men and women. His models, including Gigi and Bella Hadid, meandered through guests seated on couches and black easy chairs wearing classic tailored white trousers and jackets. There was cocktail attire and slinky, sequined evening dresses. There were pops of black leather, pinstripes and plaid in red and black. Lauren threw in a smattering of elevated riding gear and ski-inspired Nordic knits. Jessica Chastain and Henry Golding were among a smaller than usual number of guests.
Motley Fool

Why Ralph Lauren Stock Jumped This Week

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Ralph Lauren ( RL 1.83% )...
SPY

Ralph Lauren’s New Collection With Morehouse and Spelman Highlights the History of Black Preppy Style

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. More than any other brand save for maybe Levi’s, Ralph Lauren has defined American fashion. But while Levi’s is an innovator and inventor, Ralph Lauren is more of an interpreter. Ralph Lauren didn’t invent repp ties and polos, but rather revamped and reinterpreted them in a uniquely American way. It’s important what kind of story about America the brand chooses to tell, because Ralph has always been about more than just clothes. That’s...
News Channel Nebraska

Ralph Lauren collection honors 'heritage and traditions' of historically Black colleges

Two years after promising to reexamine how it "portrays the American?dream" amid the Black Lives Matter movement, Ralph Lauren is launching a collection inspired by the country's historically Black colleges. Created in collaboration with Morehouse and Spelman Colleges in Atlanta, Georgia, the range of outerwear, knitwear, suits and dresses was...
