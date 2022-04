Julio Rodríguez was born to hit. He was the MVP of the Dominican Summer League at age 17. He recorded 26 home runs and a .929 OPS in his first taste of the Minor Leagues as an 18-year-old. He slashed .347/.441/.560 between High-A and Double-A at the age of 20. And after hitting .419 in Spring Training this year, the 21-year-old has made the Mariners' Opening Day roster. Here is what you need to know about the No. 3 prospect in baseball.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO