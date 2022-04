SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ These Illinois lotteries were drawn Monday:. (eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-five; Extra Shot: seventeen) (nine, fifteen, eighteen, thirty, forty-two) Estimated jackpot: $250,000. Pick Three-Midday. 9-5-5, Fireball:. (nine, five, five; Fireball: zero) Pick Three-Evening. 5-1-0, Fireball: 4. (five, one, zero; Fireball: four) Pick Four-Midday. People are...

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO